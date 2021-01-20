Lattice Announces Training Center For Award-Winning FPGAs And Solution Stacks

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Report, the low-power programmable leader, today announced an agreement with Krassin Consulting GmbH to establish the Lattice Education Competence Center (LEC2), a comprehensive training center. The LEC2 will provide Lattice's customers and partners with the hands-on product training and application design expertise needed to get Lattice-based solutions to market quickly and easily. Focused solely on low-power Lattice FPGAs and award-winning solutions stacks, the LEC2 will help customers design and implement solutions for the industrial, automotive, communications, and computing markets.

Eugen Krassin is the owner of Krassin Consulting GmbH and founder of PLC2, Europe's leading field application engineer (FAE) training and design services company. Krassin said, "We are excited to work with the company who has modernized the low-power FPGA. The Lattice Nexus platform is a completely redesigned FPGA fabric based on a 28 nm FD-SOI process technology that delivers previously unavailable levels of low-power performance, reliability, and ease-of-use to the FPGA ecosystem. Lattice technologies are enabling FPGA-based solutions that were previously not possible."

Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Lattice, said, "Eugen Krassin and his team bring decades of combined FPGA expertise to the LEC2. We look forward to seeing this partnership facilitate more innovative application designs based on Lattice FPGAs and solutions stacks so OEMs can add cutting-edge technologies like Edge AI and smart vision to new and existing product designs."

First-hand knowledge is increasingly essential for the successful implementation of new technologies. Only well-trained engineers can cope with the design demands placed on them in the time allotted. The LEC2 will help customers and partners train their engineers and technicians to be experts in the use of Lattice FPGAs and solutions stacks to address their design challenges. The LEC2 uses an extensive and structured training program covering the entire development process - from initial application concept to physical implementation. The structured training program is offered in different formats (on-line, in-person, and pre-recorded webinars) that engineers can choose from based on their specific needs.

For more information about the LEC2 training programs, visit www.lec2-fpga.com.

For more information on Lattice's low-power FPGAs and solutions stacks, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) - Get Report is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005163/en/