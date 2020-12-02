Latter & Blum And Gardner Realtors Join Forces

Through the Acquisition of Gardner Realtors, the Two Powerhouse Companies Become the Largest and Most Successful Real Estate Company in the Gulf South

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latter & Blum , the largest independently owned residential real estate company in the Gulf South, today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Gardner Realtors , a leading real estate firm in Southern Louisiana and South Mississippi.

With Latter & Blum and Gardner's combined network of over 3,700 real estate associates, the joining of these two companies will create the largest and most successful real estate firm in the Gulf South, now ranking the 20 th in the country and the second largest female-led brokerage - out of 85,000 real estate companies in the United States.

In addition, combining forces will enhance the agents' access to more advanced technology and marketing creating an unparalleled customer experience in the marketplace. The partnership fortifies locally owned, family run businesses and keeps real estate local - greatly strengthening Latter & Blum's reputation as the leading real estate company in the Gulf South.

"We are thrilled to combine forces with Gardner Realtors, a company who has built a trusted brand for decades and upheld its longstanding tradition of excellence in real estate," said Lacey Merrick Conway, President and CEO of Latter & Blum. "Together, with our real estate professionals under one name, we are excited to amplify our mission and live up to our legacy of helping people build lives and enhance communities for many more generations."

Established in New Orleans decades ago, Latter & Blum and Gardner have both built a trusted family-centric brand for years that has contributed to their long-lasting success. As two family-owned and operated companies, Latter & Blum and Gardner both share a common history, culture and decades of mutual respect and deep family values. Their combined expertise and knowledge will continue their prevailing history of excellence in the future of real estate today, tomorrow and for generations to come.

"By joining our people, cultures, shared histories and mutual respect for each other, we are now one unified force of good and independence in our local communities," said Glenn M. Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner, Realtors. "We are the two leading local real estate families coming together to carry out our mission in even greater ways of helping our clients and Realtors build the life they love! As proud new members of the Latter & Blum Family of Realtors, we look forward to providing even greater services to our clients and Realtors while we continue to show 'Gardner Love' to the communities we serve through our family of Realtors and The Gertrude Gardner Foundation."

ABOUT LATTER & BLUM Since its founding over a century ago, Latter & Blum has forged an unparalleled reputation as one of the most successful and largest independent real estate company in Louisiana and the Gulf South and operates in the markets of Greater New Orleans, Greater Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, DeRidder, Houma, Thibodaux, South Lafourche Parish, Lake Charles, Southern Mississippi, and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.latter-blum.com

ABOUT GARDNER REALTORS Gardner Realtors is a leading local, full-service real estate company in the Greater New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Mississippi Gulf Coast Region. Locally owned and globally known for over 76 years, Gardner operates under family leadership, providing exceptional real estate services while adhering to its founding principle- The Golden Rule.

