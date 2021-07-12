LattePanda Alpha - Palm-Sized And Low-Power Windows 10 SBC

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LattePanda Alpha, based on Intel Core™ m3-8100Y, is a Dual-Core 1.1GHz CPU that bursts up to 3.4GHz. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615 into the processor, the LattePanda Alpha delivers enhanced media conversion, fast frame rates, and 4K Ultra HD (UHD) video. All of this computing power dissipates only 8W power, which is the perfect choice for users who need a small, portable, and light SBC for their powerful DIY handheld. And, given its incredibly small size, the LattePanda Alpha can be easily hidden, functioning as the secretly powerful brains behind users coolest project.

Key Feature s

Intel® Core™ M3-8100Y, Dual-Core, 1.1-3.4GHz

Intel® UHD Graphics 615

8GB Memory

Dual-Band 2.5GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2 & Gigabit Ethernet

USB3.0 x3 , USB Type-C x1

USB Type-C x1 2 x M.2 PCIe (Support B&M Key and A&E Key)

Support Windows 10 & & Linux OS

Integrated Arduino Coprocessor ATMEL 32U4

Powered by PD adapter / 12V DC / 7.4V battery

Embedded DisplayPort (commonly referred to as eDP) is a full-digital interface based on the VESA DisplayPort architecture and protocol, which can use simpler connectors and fewer pins to transmit high-resolution signals as well as allow higher transmission speeds as opposed to LVDS cables. Another benefit of eDP interface is that they allow users to easily connec tLattePanda Alpha directly to an LCD.

DIY handheld is a cute little device. Make your own DIY handheld with LattePanda Alpha and it is so cool to carry its powerful functionality around in such a small package.

