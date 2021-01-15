Latinx Voters Confident About Incoming Biden Administration; Pandemic & Economic Recovery Among Top Priorities, According To New Research

Two in five Latinxs struggling financially due to pandemic; 47% still unsure or not willing to get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the January 20 th inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Latinx voters are confident in the incoming administration, but want the pandemic brought under control and the economy rebuilt ,according to a new poll released today from Voto Latino and Change Research.

The new research - which polled 1,029 registered Latinx voters in the key battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin - revealed that 56% of voters want COVID-19 recovery to be the top priority during Biden's first 100 days in office, followed by jobs and the economy (42%). These priorities emerge on the heels of devastating effects from the pandemic on the Latinx community: 68% noted having a friend, family member, or loved one who contracted COVID-19, of which 30% have died due to complications from the virus. Two in five said they have lost wages, work, or a job, and have struggled to pay for rent, mortgage, groceries, student loans, and other bills. Even still, 47% of voters say they will not get or are unsure about getting the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to them, stressing the work that needs to be done to address racial disparities in healthcare and ensure safety, efficacy, and transparency around the vaccine.

"As the President-elect rolls out his $1.9 trillion spending package, there is a very clear mandate from Latinx voters for the Biden administration to address the pandemic, which has disproportionately plagued communities of color," said María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, the nation's largest Latinx voter registration and advocacy organization. "I've personally met with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris' teams who will be tackling COVID-19 through the lens of equity, which is critically important. They will need to continuously engage Latinxs in this process to build their trust, earn their support, and ensure their concerns and needs are being addressed."

When asked what issues were most important to them aside from pandemic and economic recovery, Latinxs cite ending corruption in government (36%), expanding affordable healthcare (28%), and addressing systemic racism (27%) as top priorities. Latinx youth aged 18-34 are particularly attuned to systemic racism (35%) and climate change (23%).

"Trump has left a bad taste in the mouths of many Latinx voters, especially among our young people, who care about racial and social justice," said Kumar. "When thinking about the agenda for Latinx voters in 2021, government leaders must have a plan in place to address healthcare disparities, environmental issues, and our divided nation. There's much work to be done in the year ahead and Voto Latino will continue to push for this agenda to ensure a more equal, inclusive democracy for all."

In collaboration with Voto Latino, Change Research polled 1,029 registered Latinx voters in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin from December 11-17, 2020. The margin of error traditionally calculated is 3.06%. To see additional findings, please see the executive summary for the survey here.

