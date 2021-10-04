LatinFinance Reveals Winners Of 2021 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2021 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards.

Every year, the Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of Latin America and the Caribbean. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The full list of winners can be found in the Q3/Q4 2021 edition of LatinFinance magazine. For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/pifawards.

Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Andes Autopista Del Norte Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Brazil Eixo SP Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Caribbean Enadom LNG Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Central America CMI Energy's Green Financing Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Latin America and Power Financing of the Year EnfraGen Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Mexico Tierra Mojada Refinancing Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Southern Cone Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado (EFE) Airport Financing of the Year Lima Airport Expansion Digital Infrastructure/Telecoms Financing of the Year ATP Group's LatAm Bond Regional Debut Mining Financing of the Year Mantoverde Copper Mine Oil & Gas Financing of the Year Costa Azul LNG Port Financing of the Year Salaverry Port Road/Rail Financing of the Year Rumo Renewable Energy Financing of the Year Huemul Renewables Portfolio Water/Sanitation Financing of the Year Corsan Green Bond Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year Project Condor Local Currency Financing of the Year Puerto de Hierro Bond of the Year Chile's Electricity Tariff Stabilization Loan of the Year CCEE Project Sponsor of the Year AES Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Latin America, Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Mexico and Financial Advisor of the Year SMBC Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Brazil Itaú BBA Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Central America & Caribbean Scotiabank Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Andes Santander Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Southern Cone Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Mexico Ritch Mueller y Nicolau Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Brazil Pinheiro Neto Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Central America BLP Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Andes PPU Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Southern Cone Garrigues Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Latin America Milbank

Upcoming award nominations

Nominations for the 2021 Deals of the Year Awards will be open October 4-17, 2021. Learn more at www.latinfinance.com/dealsoftheyear.

Sign up to be notified when information on LatinFinance's 2022 awards series is available at www.latinfinance.com/awardalerts.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on more than 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Media contact: Richard Iurilli, richard.iurilli@latinfinance.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latinfinance-reveals-winners-of-2021-project--infrastructure-finance-awards-301392343.html

