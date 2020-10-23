Latin Trade IndexAmericas Awards 2020: Sustainability, Future For Latin America

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28th, the Latin American business magazine Latin Trade will honor the five most sustainable companies in Latin America with the Latin Trade IndexAmericas award for sustainability 2020, in a virtual event...

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28th, the Latin American business magazine Latin Trade will honor the five most sustainable companies in Latin America with the Latin Trade IndexAmericas award for sustainability 2020, in a virtual event that will feature the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone.

The award, which has been given for three years in partnership with the IDB, highlights the five companies in the categories of Environment, Social Impact, Governance, Multilatinas and Development. The winners of this recognition for this year are Itaú in the Environment category, Enel Chile in Social Impact, Unilever in Corporate Governance, Grupo SURA in Multilatinas and Danone in Development.

The prizes will be awarded within the framework of the panel entitled "Sustainability, the future of Latin America" on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, which will hold talks with the winning companies and a conference with David Young, senior partner who heads the work of "Total Social Impact and Sustainability" at the global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group.

"The award recognizes the sustainability management of these large companies, a task that helps all other Latin American companies change their course. These are five real examples of how an enterprise focused on solving the environmental and social problems that abound in our countries, is designed and managed," said Santiago Gutiérrez, executive editor of Latin Trade.

"At the Inter-American Development Bank, we believe that the private sector has the capacity to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, to protect our environment, and to improve the quality of life of the people of Latin America and the Caribbean. Therefore, we are very happy to collaborate with Latin Trade in the IndexAmericas awards, which celebrate companies that are an example of commitment to the region through their investments, job creation, their application of best corporate sustainability practices and their participation in the development process of our countries," said Bernardo Guillamon, Manager, Office of Strategic Alliances.

The selection process

Latin Trade selects the five winners annually based on the leading companies in corporate sustainability listed in IndexAmericas Top 100, published by the Inter-American Development Bank.

The Latin Trade editorial committee chooses the winners in each category, using primary and secondary sources of information to establish the merit of each company.

About Latin TradeLatin Trade is a leading provider of business information and services for companies operating in Latin America. It publishes award-winning content in Spanish and English for distribution throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States through print and online media. Latin Trade publishes Latin Trade magazine and Latintrade.com.

Registration link: http://bit.ly/LatinTradeIndexAmericas2020

