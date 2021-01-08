Latin Pop/Rock Group Al Cielo - First Time Meeting In Person

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and BREA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In early January, after several months of collaborating over the internet due to travel restrictions, the Latin Pop/Rock group Al Cielo is finally meeting in person for the FIRST TIME in Brea, California, where they will be recording the music video for their new single "7 Mares" the same week as its release ( Jan 15th, 2021). Under the leadership of director and project coordinator Lisa Einhorn-Gilder with Ari Blitz and Arturo Kahan as producers, Al Cielo will also be in the recording studio in Hollywood working on their next single " Havana" all to be released through newly formed Music Mastery Distribution.

This is an amazing follow-up to their first single "A Tu Lado".

First Song "A Tu Lado" has over 200,000 streams on YouTube alone.

Second single "7 Mares" available January 15th on all streaming platforms.

" Al Cielo is a collaborative force of nature. Our upcoming single '7 Mares' is a testament to love and going to the ends of the earth to be there for that special someone. It restores hope and reminds people that anything is possible." - Frank Arcadio

