Latin America Fracture Management Market Report 2020: Opportunities In Marketing Initiatives To Create Brand Awareness And Boost Product Sales

LATAM fracture management market is projected to generate a revenue of $1,002.9 million by 2030, rising from $592.0 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The prevalence of osteoporosis in Latin America (LATAM) has been growing at a rapid pace. The bone diseases causes the loss of bone density, which, in turn, raises the risk of fractures in the body. In LATAM, osteoporosis is among the key causes for the growing incidence of fractures. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, people in the region are projected to suffer from about 655,648 hip fractures by 2050.This growing prevalence of osteoporosis and rising incidence of fractures are leading to the increasing need for fracture management in the region. The major function of fracture management is to decrease the open or closed fracture in a way that will result in the restoration of normal anatomy.It further needs to maintain the reduced position via fixation/immobilization technique, which is adequate for withstanding the potential for loss of reduction due to deformation or other external forces. Internal and external are the two types of fracture management, between which, the demand for internal fracture management is projected to increase at a rapid pace in the near future. The increasing incidence of road injuries and severe bone fractures are driving the demand for internal fracture management in LATAM.The material used for fracture management are synthetic, plaster of Paris (POP), bioabsorbable, and metallic. Most of the plating systems, screws, hip plates, and other types of plating system accessories are primarily made up of surgical steel, stainless steel, or other kinds of metals, owing to which, the demand for metallic material has been high in the region. They are crucial elements when it comes to fracture management, since they return the lost physical strength and rigidness to the body.Fracture management products and materials are used at ambulatory surgery centers, clinics & orthopedic centers, and hospitals, out of which, hospitals are expected to create high demand for them in the coming years. These medical settings offer the best trauma management facilities, which can be ascribed to the fact that they have a 24/7 availability of staff and medical devices which are needed to treat such patients. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.4 Analysis Period1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit1.6 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.2 Primary Research2.3 Baseline Methodology2.4 Market Size Estimation2.5 Data Triangulation2.6 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition4.1.1 By Type4.1.1.1 External4.1.1.1.1 Casts4.1.1.1.2 Splints4.1.1.1.3 Paddings and stockinettes4.1.1.1.4 Cast saw4.1.1.1.5 Others4.1.1.2 Internal4.1.1.2.1 Plates and screws4.1.1.2.2 Hip screws4.1.1.2.3 Others4.1.2 By Material4.1.2.1 Metallic4.1.2.2 Bioabsorbable4.1.2.3 POP4.1.2.4 Synthetic4.1.3 By Gender4.1.3.1 Men4.1.3.2 Women4.1.4 By End User4.1.4.1 Hospitals4.1.4.2 Clinics and orthopedic centers4.1.4.3 ASCs4.1.4.4 Others4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Increasing penetration of advanced products4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 High prevalence of osteoporosis in regional demographics4.2.2.2 Rising healthcare expenditure4.2.2.3 Surging geriatric population4.2.2.4 High incidence of road accidents4.2.2.5 Increasing awareness of fracture management products4.2.2.6 Surge in the number of hip and knee replacement surgeries4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 Low focus on epidemiological studies4.2.3.2 Limited clinical evidence to support the therapeutic efficacy of products4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Marketing initiatives to create brand awareness and boost product sales4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Chapter 5. LATAM Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Type5.1.1 Internal, by Type5.1.2 External, by Type5.2 By Material5.3 By Gender5.4 By End User5.5 By Country Chapter 6. Brazil Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Mexico Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. Argentina Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. Colombia Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. Chile Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Peru Market Size and Forecast Chapter 12. Ecuador Market Size and Forecast Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Brand Mapping13.2 Strategic Developments13.2.1 Product Launch and Approval13.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions13.2.3 Others Chapter 14. Company Profiles

