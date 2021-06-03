Latham, The Pool Company Launches Immersive Pool Planning Area For Customers To Digitally Design Their Dream Backyard

LATHAM, N.Y., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham, The Pool Company, the leading provider of residential inground pools and accessories in North America, Australia and New Zealand, has launched Plan Your Pool, an interactive section of the company's website that offers a new, innovative way for homeowners and future homeowners to personalize, prepare, and budget ahead of purchasing a pool for their home. This pool-planning section provides an immersive experience that enables homeowners to explore specific needs and confirm product interest at their fingertips.

The new section, available to homeowners and future homeowners nationwide, puts Latham at the forefront of the industry as the first provider to create a seamless, online platform built for proprietors. Features and benefits of the platform include exploring swimming pool shapes and patterns, backyard requirements, installation details, product descriptions, preferences and much more.

"Our team is continuously looking for ways to make the pool planning process interactive and enjoyable for homeowners to be creative," said Joel Culp, Latham's chief marketing officer. "With the new pool planning tools, we hope to create an experience that makes designing your backyard living space effortless, bringing all of your dream pool options to life. We want homeowners to feel confident and informed when choosing a Latham pool every step of the way."

In addition to the customizable tools within the new section, Plan Your Pool also includes a Pool Cost Estimator, which allows homeowners to compare and contrast different pricing options that fit their budget. Plan Your Pool amplifies Latham's commitment to deliver the best options for the backyard with the latest poolside technology on the market, making homeowners' dreams come true. This new feature is in addition to Latham's visualizer tools that allow consumers to use augmented reality to put a fiberglass pool in their backyard - choosing shape, color and decking. Latham's liner visualizer tool is a web-based platform that lets consumers see a vinyl liner in various shapes, right down to the hue of the water.

Starting today, the Plan Your Pool feature will be available on Latham's website. For more information about Latham's products and offerings, please visit www.lathampool.com.

About Latham, The Pool Company Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With over six decades of experience being at the center of the backyard lifestyle, Latham is committed to offering top quality pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand and pool accessories globally. With its fiberglass and vinyl-liner above-ground and in-ground pools, Latham continues to provide the best options for your backyard living space, along with the latest poolside technology available on the market. Latham's automatic safety pool covers and all-season pool covers and pool liners, sold under the Latham, Coverstar and GLI brands, are known for their reliability, durability and innovation. Servicing families across North America, Australia and New Zealand, Latham's mission has always been about making customers' backyard dreams come true.

