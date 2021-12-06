Latham Group, Inc. Announces Participation In Truist Securities Industrials And Services Summit

LATHAM, N.Y., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) ("Latham" or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will host virtual investor meetings at the Truist Securities 3 rd Annual Industrials and Services Summit on December 7, 2021. There will be no formal presentation or webcast at this event.

The Company has also posted a copy of its latest investor presentation, which includes information on its recent acquisition of Radiant Pools and a fourth quarter 2021 update on resin supply and fiberglass production, to its investor relations website at https://ir.lathampool.com under "Events & Presentations".

About Latham Group, Inc.Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 33 facilities.

Investor Contact:Nicole BriguetEdelman for Latham latham@edelman.com

Media Contact: Crista Leigh Wunsch CristaLeighWunsch@lathampool.com