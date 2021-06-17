Latham Deepens Bench With Cybersecurity, Data Privacy And Regulatory Lawyer In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that Antony ("Tony") Kim has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Litigation & Trial Department and as a member of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information (CPI) Practice. Kim's practice sits at the intersection of data, tech and the global regulatory landscape, with a focus on public and private enforcement in the areas of cybersecurity, privacy, data usage and governance, incident response, and consumer protection.

"Tony has an excellent reputation as a leader in this fast evolving space," said Matthew Brill, Global Chair of the CPI Practice. "As innovation continues to outpace the regulatory environment amidst accelerating global scrutiny, Tony's experience will help clients anticipate critical business risks and needs across data privacy and security issues."

Kim represents clients in regulatory investigations and enforcement actions by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state Attorneys General, as well as international regulators, in matters involving cyberattacks and data breach incidents, the privacy implications of innovative data use cases, and consumer protection issues relating to digital sales, marketing, and advertising practices. He also counsels clients, from start-ups to publicly listed multinationals, on various governance, compliance and risk mitigation strategies.

Daniel Lennon, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner, noted: "Tony is a very exciting addition to our Washington, D.C. office. His substantial experience in matters before the FTC and state Attorneys General on complex investigations and cross-border regulatory and private enforcement matters will be of great benefit to clients here in DC, as well as across the US and around the globe."

"Tony is an immensely talented lawyer," added Michele Johnson, Global Chair of the Litigation & Trial Department. "His arrival bolsters our Connectivity, Privacy & Information Group and he will complement our thriving practice by providing clients with guidance on a diverse range of deals and disputes that touch on cyber and privacy issues — including in bet-the-company matters for major companies."

"I am thrilled to join my friends at Latham and the firm's innovative CPI Practice," said Kim. "The CPI team, like the firm, is laser focused on helping clients see around corners and does so by leveraging experience across an unparalleled global platform. Our shared objective is simple: we will deliver excellent results for clients, wherever and whenever the need arises."

Kim joins Latham from Orrick in Washington, D.C. He received his JD from the Georgetown University Law Center and his undergraduate degree from Yale University.

