Latham & Watkins Grows Mergers And Acquisitions Practice In Boston

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that Todd Gleason has joined the firm as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and as a member of the Corporate Department. Gleason's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, securities, and other corporate and commercial transactions, with a particular focus on private equity-backed companies in the healthcare, business services, and technology sectors.

Gleason represents companies in all stages of business, including emerging and developing companies, private middle-market companies, and publicly held corporations, and serves as a strategic advisor to a number of corporate clients and boards.

"Todd is an outstanding addition to our Boston office and I am pleased to welcome him to the firm," said Hans Brigham, Boston Office Managing Partner. "He is well respected in the Boston M&A and private equity communities, and brings substantial experience across key industries that complements our current offerings and growing team. We continue to be committed to evolving with the needs of our clients in Boston and globally, and Todd's arrival underscores that priority."

Luke Bergstrom, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, said: "Todd's experience advising a diverse client base, ranging from emerging companies to private middle-market companies to publicly held corporations, on their most sophisticated transactions is perfectly aligned with our market leading M&A practice. Additionally, his focus on several of the most active sectors for M&A, including private equity, healthcare, business services, and technology, will be of tremendous benefit to our clients in Boston as well as across the US and globally."

"I am excited to join an international law firm like Latham, which has a broad and diverse corporate platform that includes one of the top-ranked M&A practices globally," said Gleason. "Latham's impressive global platform, robust transactional offerings, and strength across many industries will allow me to provide the best possible service to my clients."

Gleason received his JD from American University, Washington College of Law and his BA from Boston College. Gleason joins Latham from Hinckley Allen in Boston.

