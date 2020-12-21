Latham & Watkins Expands Private Equity And M&A Practices In Boston

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that Matthew W. Goulding has joined the firm's Boston office as a partner in the Corporate Department and a member of the Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Practices. Goulding advises financial sponsors, corporate clients, portfolio companies, boards of directors, founders, and management teams on the full spectrum of private equity transactions, along with an array of M&A and corporate matters.

"Matt is an outstanding addition to our premier global Private Equity and M&A practices and I am pleased to welcome him to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "He joins a group that has advised on more than 575 deals with an announced value of more than $660 billion this year alone, including more than $16.9 billion led in Boston, and is an excellent addition for clients both in Boston and around the globe."

Goulding's addition to the Boston private equity and M&A team follows those of Neal Reenan and Ian Bushner , who also recently joined the office.

"Matt is a rising star whose experience pairs well not only with our recent additions, Neal and Ian, but also with his contemporaries in our office. Together with Boston partners Ryan McCarthy , Kristen Grannis , and Nate Amory , he will be a large part of the future of the leading private equity legal practice in the city," said Hans Brigham, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Boston. "Matt is an excellent fit with the Latham culture and will be a welcome addition to both our local and global team."

"Latham is known for innovative, business-oriented advice that combines the latest market knowledge and insight with a stellar global network," said Goulding. "I am thrilled to join and contribute to the team, and I know that Latham's integrated global platform will be of tremendous value to my clients."

In addition to his extensive practice, a Boston native, Goulding has deep roots in the Boston charitable community. He is actively involved with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley and is a former member of the Board of Directors.

Goulding joins Latham & Watkins from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. He received his JD from Villanova University.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, Global Chair, Corporate Department, +1.212.906.1281

Hans Brigham, Boston Office Managing Partner, +1.617.948.6008

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latham--watkins-expands-private-equity-and-ma-practices-in-boston-301197008.html

SOURCE Latham & Watkins