Late-Model Assets Driving Value Increases Across Heavy-Duty Truck And Equipment Industries

LINCOLN, Neb., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Used commercial trucks, construction equipment, and farm machinery in the United States continue to outperform their year-over-year auction and asking values, according to a new Sandhills Global Market Report. The report affirms that heavy-duty sleeper trucks, crawler dozers, and 300-plus-horsepower tractors continue to experience high demand and a scarcity of inventory. These complementary factors have continued to strengthen the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) in most used asset categories in the trucking, construction, and agricultural industries.

Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart TakeawaysSandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck and equipment markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report reveals that heavy-duty sleeper trucks are currently fetching an incredible 56.9% YOY more on auction compared to April of 2020, representing a nearly 10-percentage-point rise over the March YOY figures.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Class 8 sleeper trucks of all age groups continue to appreciate in asking value, especially with late-model trucks in the 0- to 5-year range logging a 31.9% increase YOY. Over-the-road sleeper trucks in the 5- to 10-year range are seeing a 17.9% YOY jump in asking values, while 10- to 25-year models follow closely behind with a 16.2% YOY increase.

Sandhills EVI asking values for sleeper trucks overall rose nearly 8 percentage points to 19.6% YOY in April 2021 compared with 12% YOY in March.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for used crawler dozers in the U.S. posted slight increases in both auction values (up 11.7% YOY in April from 10.9% YOY the previous month) and asking values (up 5.7% YOY from 5.2% YOY in March).

Late-model crawler dozers in the 0- to 5-year category led the market segment with a 19.2% rise in YOY asking values. For comparison, the Sandhills EVI for the previous month's figure in asking values was up 17.7% YOY for this category.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for used 300-plus-horsepower tractors showed a 10.4% YOY increase within the auction market in April. Asking prices for the segment arose by 4.35% YOY, a 1-percentage-point improvement over March's values.

Late-model 0- to 5-year tractors in the 300-plus-horsepower category were 9.3% stronger in YOY asking prices this April, down slightly from a 9.7% YOY increase in the previous month.

Obtain the Full ReportFor more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

