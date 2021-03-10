Late Legendary Houstonian's Custom Estate Hits Housing Market

HOUSTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The estate of one of the world's most iconic real estate developers, Gerald D. Hines is now on the market for $34.5 million. The Hines Villalocated at 2920 Lazy Lane Blvd. is nestled away on one of the most expensive streets in America within the most desirable area of River Oaks.

The late real estate mogul, who passed away at 95, had an impeccable taste for luxury. To conceptualize an Italian-style villa with influences from his holidays in Tuscany, he engaged world renowned, New York based Robert A.M. Stern Architects to design the 17,000 square foot estate, which was completed in 1992. Over many decades, the firm has earned a reputation for the design of the very best houses across the country and around the world.

The sprawling 4.5-acre property is tucked between Buffalo Bayou and Kirby Drive, and within walking distance to the exclusive River Oaks Country Club. With 11 bathrooms and five bedrooms, The Hines Villa is also home to a 3,000 square foot atrium with an enclosed pool, full-size tennis court and beautifully manicured grounds.

Mr. Hines ( August 15, 1925 - August 23, 2020) is most famously known as a real estate developer based in Houston. He founded and was the chairman of Hines, which remains a privately held real estate firm.

2920 Lazy Lane Blvd. is listed by Douglas Elliman Texas licensed associates Cathy Cagle and Patricia Reed. For more information, please visit Elliman.com/ Texas.

