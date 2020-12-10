Last-Minute Gift Ideas From Casio That Everyone Will Love

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday crunch time is here leaving only a few weeks to complete your shopping. Before you go into panic mode, let Casio America, Inc . take some of the pressure off with functional and unique gift ideas for anyone on your list. Whether you're strapped for time or undecided on the perfect gift, consider Casio's vast portfolio of timepieces and electronic musical instruments. If you simply need more time to decide, Casio has your back! If you order from Casio by 2:00 p.m. EST on December 14 (economy), December 17 (premium ground), or December 18 (express) you will receive your gifts by Christmas.

For Children

Ideal for aspiring musicians, the compact Casiotone CT-S200 is packed with features to help even the youngest of musicians quickly start playing the keyboard. The CT-S200 features 61 full size keys, an easy-to-read LCD display, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, built in speakers, and a built-in carrying handle that allows kids to spread the joy of music anywhere. In addition, this digital keyboard is compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play App— a perfect resource to practice or learn to play a keyboard. Through the app, kids can view notes displayed graphically in real time on the piano roll, choose from right hand notes, left or both, allowing them to take their music further. Players can even learn how to play festive holiday songs from downloaded MIDI files. The CT-S200 is available in white and black and retails for $119. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

For Her

Treat the ladies in your life with a chic gift that combines style, functionality and passes the test of time with the Casio Vintage A1000MCG-9VT . From its rose gold finish to its mother of pearl dial, this timepiece will make a lasting impression. The A1000MCG-9VT features a digital display, a super LED light for nighttime display, daily alarm and a mesh band for added comfort making it the ideal everyday accessory. The A1000MCG-9VT retails for $150 and is available for purchase at Vintage.Casio.com .

For the trendy and colorful young lady on your gift list, BABY-G offers the ideal timepiece she can rock all year long, the BA110TM. Its design takes inspiration from "Decora" fashion style of the late 90's characterized by the use of bright colors. These models come in a white or black case and band adorned with multi-color accents throughout the bezel and dial, making them a versatile fashion statement. This timepiece is designed for active young ladies and crafted in the popular BA100 case, which means it boasts G-SHOCK's technology including shock resistance, water resistance for up to 100M, world time, countdown timers, daily alarms and more. The BA110TM-7A (white) and BA110TM-1A (black) retail for $120 and are available for purchase at baby-g.com.

For Him

A functional accessory makes a great gift for any guy and the EDIFICE EFSS570DC-1A is just that. It features an eye-catching octagonal design, , and a clean-elegant dial with sapphire crystal that boasts a sleek look. The EFSS570DC-1A features an analog display, date display, stopwatch and water resistance for up to 100M. It also boasts Casio's tough solar technology, which eliminates the need for battery replacements and ensures continuous timekeeping. The EFSS570DC-1A has a stainless-steel bezel and band and retails for $270. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com/ .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-minute-gift-ideas-from-casio-that-everyone-will-love-301190633.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.