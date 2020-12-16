Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Buying Gifts Interest-Free Is Easy With Zip

As we cap off an eventful year, many are buying their Christmas gifts more last-minute than usual as they await their final pay periods before the holidays.

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a hard lockdown, Australia's economy is working to rebound following widespread shutdowns. A possible saving grace for many industries has been their ability to adapt to online markets and social media shopping.

According to the Zip Weekly Spending Index, some categories have already experienced a surge in spending, including confectionary, which is up 97% year over year, and cosmetic procedures, which is up 576%. This could indicate an early spending phase for the holiday season.

As e-commerce and online trades surge and we approach a covid-normal Christmas with caution, Buy Now Pay Later platforms are throwing a lifeline to holiday shoppers. These payment services allow Australians to carry on with Christmas interest-free while avoiding placing large purchases on credit cards.

The premise of buy now pay later is simple and driven by a promise to offer interest-free delayed payments to shoppers. While some hold consumers to strict payback schedules, others such as Zip allow users to set their own schedule, offering weekly, fortnightly or monthly payment options.

Zip provides interest-free shopping opportunities to over 22,000 partnered retail stores meaning shoppers aren't restricted when shopping for specific gifts or brands.

In traditional financial industries, the festive months and summer holidays represent an enormous influx of credit payments. This time of year earns a lot of money via high-interest rates for credit companies that capitalise on the Australian spirit of giving. During these months, the debt accrued can cripple families and individuals for the better part of the coming year as they attempt to catch up to large payment plans.

BNPL services offer an alternative payment plan for consumers who are confident that they can promptly pay back their purchases but just need a bit more time. Interest-free payments allow shoppers to ensure they're only paying the price on the tag for all of their Christmas gifts.

In a year where many have lost out on special moments and time with loved ones, interest-free shopping is letting many have the celebration they've been waiting for since March.

