Last Day Left To Adopt A Needy Family For Christmas Through USPS Operation Santa

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since early November, postal workers have been scouring thousands of letters to Santa pouring in, looking for ones from children in need. When they find letters that ask for basic necessities like a warm coat, new shoes, or a cozy blanket, postal elves upload them to USPSoperationsanta.com , and then anyone may go on the site, adopt a letter, and send their gifts directly to the child or family hoping for a brighter Christmas.

Of course, the Elves at the Post Office always put the letters right back in the mail to the jolly man in red at the North Pole, so Santa will deliver his gifts, too.

BeAnElf.org ® offers an excellent guide to the program for new volunteers to adopt a letter from home. The Christmas charity also adopts many letters and uses tax-deductible donations to send gifts. Thanks to a major grant from Google, Be An Elf has also recruited thousands of volunteers over the years for the USPS® program.

The USPS site closes for letter adoption tonight at 11:59pm. Volunteers who adopt letters must mail their gifts by January 14 th. BeAnElf.org will remain open and volunteers may make tax-deductible gifts online.

At the USPS site, volunteers may choose to adopt a child's letter or adopt a whole family. Often parents whose children are still too little to write list their kids' names, ages, and clothing sizes, and describe their struggles with employment, and why they need help with Christmas gifts for their kids this year.

Some people feel alone and sad over Christmas, and find comfort and inspiration volunteering for this program. They catch the true spirit of the holidays, knowing they will put smiles on kids' faces on Christmas. To learn more, visit BeAnElf.org.

