Last Day For Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $400K To Actively Participate In CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY) Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021 - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On June 30, 2020, Citron Research published a report entitled, "SEC Must Immediately Halt this Stock Promotion Scheme." The Citron Research report stated that "[t]his is a $5 billion market cap company with 10 employees who claim to have the cure for COVID with zero data and a CEO who sold >$30 million of stock ~70% lower than yesterday's closing price. The CEO has made inappropriate promotional claims like 'this looks the solution to coronavirus' leading into his most recent stock sale." The report alleged that the company is a "big joke" regarding its claim to have developed a cure for COVID-19 with "zero" data related to over-hyped leronlimab. Following this news, CytoDyn stock dropped roughly 34% during intraday trading on June 30, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) while CytoDyn's stock price was sufficiently pumped with the COVID-19 cure hype, long-term shareholders, including CEO Nader Z. Pourhassan and CFO Michael Mulholland, dumped millions of shares; (2) CytoDyn engaged in a wrongful scheme with its lender, Iliad Research and Trading L.P. ("Iliad"), and its principal John Fife ("Fife"), whereby Iliad and other Fife entities operated as an unregistered securities dealer for CytoDyn; and (3) Iliad obtained a convertible promissory note from CytoDyn and converted the note into newly issued shares of CytoDyn and sold those shares into the public market at a profit, in violation of the dealer registration requirements of the federal securities laws.

