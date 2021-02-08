Last Chance To Register For This Week's 2021 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS is currently accepting registrations to The 2021 Performance Management Institute , which will run as a virtual event, offering on-site outdoor networking opportunities at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida, from February 10-12, 2021. The Institute is the only executive event focused on performance measurement and management for the "next normal" in the health and human services field serving consumers with complex needs.

The Children's Summit: The Future of School-Based Health Services will kick off the Institute on Wednesday, February 10, along with two executive seminars:

Erin Boyd, Behavioral Network Strategy Director at Cigna, will begin the day, on Thursday, February 11, with her keynote presentation, What Health Plans Want: Making It Easier For Consumers To Get Care. Her session will follow Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS, Monica Oss' welcoming and sharing of results from The 2021 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Executive Survey: Where Are We On The Road To Value. The day's session will wrap up with the executive roundtable session, Using Value-Based Reimbursement To Drive Service Innovation.

Amy Kendall, Vice President, Complex Health Solutions at CareSource, will kick off Friday, February 12, with her keynote presentation, What Provider Organizations Should Expect As Managed Care Moves To A Whole Person Focus. Monica Oss will close the Institute with her keynote session, Planning For Success In The "Next Normal" - The Market Metrics & Performance Metrics That Matter.

OPEN MINDS will host networking receptions for on-site attendees at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort on Wednesday, February 10, and Thursday, February 11.

Additional sessions include:

Planning For Revenue Expansion By Expanding Your Service Area - From Market Analysis To Launch

Addictions Treatment: The Case For Value

Achieving Operational Excellence For The Future Of Work - Sponsored by DATIS HR Cloud

Preparing For The Unknown: A Sneak Peak At The 2020 National EHR Survey Results - Sponsored by Qualifacts + Credible

Integrating Social Determinants To Improve Performance Outcomes

Key Performance Indicators For Value-Based Care: How To Use Performance Metrics To Build A Value Proposition For Health Plans

Building The Leadership For Tomorrow - Sponsored by Qualifacts + Credible

Providing Stability & Innovation During Changing Times: Introducing Paul Ricci, CEO of Qualifacts + Credible - Sponsored by Qualifacts + Credible

Moving From Long-Term To Short-Term Residential Services

Assessing Nonprofit Financial Strength For Strategic Growth & Sustainability: The OPEN MINDS Approach To Nonprofit Financial Strength

Approach To Nonprofit Financial Strength Market, Math & Metrics: Three Keys To Optimizing Your Strategy

How To Facilitate Organizational Change In A Changing Market

Using Innovation to Drive Performance Improvement

To view the full list of speakers, visit our website: https://openminds.com/live/faculty/

Partners participating at the Performance Management Institute with a virtual booth include:

For more information about the Institute: https://performance.openminds.com .

Registration for this exclusive Institute is $700 and is now available at https://www.openminds.com/register-now/ . Registration is complimentary for Elite-level subscribers to OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the events team , at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com .

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national, multi-faceted agency with the deepest reach into the executive cadres of the specialty health and human services sector. We enhance the quality of care for individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs by improving the business effectiveness of those serving them—provider organizations, payers, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and technology firms. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change—helping organizations develop and implement transformational solutions for success in an evolving health and human service market. We specialize in crisis recovery and sustainability strategies. We are the industry leaders in executive content—education, market intelligence, publications—and management consulting. Visit https://www.openminds.com/membership/ to sign up for a free individual membership.

