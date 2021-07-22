Last Chance To Register For SOLAR 2021: Empowering A Sustainable Future

BOULDER, Colo., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) at SOLAR 2021: Empowering a Sustainable Future, the 50th Annual National Solar Conference , at the University of Colorado Boulder and online on a hybrid platform. Register online and use promo code POWER21 for 10% off your entire registration by August 1. All of the keynote, technical sessions and special forums will be live streamed for the virtual audience.

The 50th Annual National Conference will share research and information through keynote sessions, panels, ~switch presentations (a fun, rapid-fire format), forums, posters, and more. To commemorate this 50th anniversary milestone, the conference's Opening Reception will celebrate the pioneers of the past, highlight how far the solar industry has come to-date, and lay out the future energy transformation that those advancements not only make possible, but make inevitable.

Starting off the Opening Reception on the evening of Tuesday, August 3, will be James Rattling Leaf Sr., the Coordinator of Climate Partnerships for the Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance, and Peter Green, Deputy Laboratory Director at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

We will then have two keynote sessions on the mornings of August 4 and 5. August 5 will be the Social/Environmental Justice Keynote session. The session will feature speakers Pilar Thomas, a Professor of Practice at the University of Arizona specializing in tribal renewable energy projects, Michelle Romero, National Director of Green For All, Henry Red Cloud, a 21st century Lakota warrior dedicated to improving livelihoods in Native American communities through renewable energy and sustainable living practices, and Monique Dyers, President and CEO of Ensight Energy Consulting, LLC. The session will be focusing on how we can work together to ensure that all communities benefit from the clean energy transition, and how empowering a sustainable future can bring benefit to everyone without harming the most vulnerable among us.

ASES is also highlighting Women in Solar Energy (WISE) at SOLAR 2021's WISE Forum on August 4. Featured speakers will be Chandra Farley, Just Energy Director at Partnership for Southern Equity, Amanda Bybee, CEO at Amicus O&M Cooperative, Marika Woods-Frankenstein, Executive Board Member at Buffalo Heritage Carousel and Fayeann Lawrence, Sologistics CEO and the ASES 2021 WISE Award Winner.

August 4 and 5 will feature full days of Technical sessions that will cover topics such as Sustainable Resource Planning & Capture, Solar Economics, Tribal and Rural Advances, and many others. ASES will then close-out SOLAR 2021 on August 6 with a final keynote session featuring a presentation from Amory Lovins, Cofounder and Chairman Emeritus of the Rocky Mountain Institute. We will also hear from Conference Chair, Dale Miller and ASES Executive Director, Carly Rixham. Following the final keynote will be additional workshops, tours and other special forums for attendees.

The most recent version of the conference schedule and additional information about SOLAR 2021 can be found at ases.org/conference . Please note that any in person attendee is required to have their COVID vaccination to attend the conference. Wearing masks is not required, but optional. If you cannot get vaccinated due to health reasons, join ASES by registering as a virtual attendee. Register by August 1 and join the action in person or online!

