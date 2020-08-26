Last Call For Applications For Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers' 2020 Scholarship Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers is now accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship fund. Young people, especially students, have been uniquely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As leaders in our community, it is our job to support the next generation of professionals as they struggle to cope with this unprecedented challenge.

The Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers Annual Scholarship is available to any student enrolled in trade school, college, or university across Canada and the United States. High school graduates and GED holders who are about to begin their post-secondary education are also eligible and encouraged to apply. The successful applicant will receive a $1,000 CAD scholarship grant from Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers.

Applicants are asked to submit a short three-minute video. The video should discuss the student's education goals and describe how the scholarship grant would assist in achieving them. The videos will be judged on merit and creativity by members of the Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers team.

The most recent recipient of the Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers Scholarship Fund was Celina DeBiasio, who listed advocating for vulnerable populations and improving patient education as goals for her upcoming year at the University of Ottawa Medical School.

The submission deadline for the 2020 Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers Annual Scholarship Fund is August 31, 2020. The winner will be selected within one month of the deadline; unsuccessful remaining applicants are encouraged to reapply in 2021.

Through this scholarship, Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers hopes to encourage students to set and meet ambitious, attainable education goals. For more information, visit https://www.neinstein.com/personal-injury-scholarship/ or email info@neinstein.com.

We wish all applicants the best of luck!

About Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers:Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers is a Toronto-based personal injury law firm serving serious personal injury, accident injury, medical malpractice, and insurance dispute clients from across Ontario. For over 50 years, Neinstein's lawyers have dealt with complex legal, medical, and insurance issues, allowing our clients the time and energy to prioritize their recovery.

Neinstein is proud to offer free, no-obligation consultations to all prospective clients. In these conversations, an experienced personal injury lawyer will assess your claim, outline your legal options, and provide guidance and advice as you proceed on your path to recovery.

Neinstein is also proud to provide services on a contingency basis, meaning they will not charge hourly, up-front legal fees. In lieu of these fees, the Neinstein team will accept a percentage of the final settlement amount as payment. This approach allows Neinstein to offer access to justice for all Ontarians, regardless of their financial circumstances. This an important mechanism to ensure equality in the eyes of the law.

