Lassonde Industries Inc. Declares A Quarterly Dividend Of $0.65 Per Share

ROUGEMONT, QC, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at February 23, 2021, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, payable on March 15, 2021. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099

