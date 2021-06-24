Lassen's Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

VENTURA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lassen's Natural Foods and Vitamins, which has grown to 11 stores down the coast from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles and over to Bakersfield, is set to celebrate 50 years since founder Oda Lassen opened the...

VENTURA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lassen's Natural Foods and Vitamins, which has grown to 11 stores down the coast from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles and over to Bakersfield, is set to celebrate 50 years since founder Oda Lassen opened the first store in Camarillo, Ventura County.

Oda was a 52-year-old grandmother with little experience running a business, but her desire to serve was greater than the obstacles in her path. Always interested in health and nutrition, this Danish immigrant set out not only to provide healthy products, but to educate and inspire her community to better health. She often repeated Emerson's sentiment that Health is Wealth.

Lassen's has been continuously owned and operated by the Lassen family. Four of Oda's children and their families have managed, owned, and opened stores, continuing her legacy. Oda passed away in 2013, and other family members have retired. Today the stores are owned and operated by the Peter and Gayle Lassen family, along with many long-term and loyal team members.

The 11 stores are in Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Simi Valley, Bakersfield, Santa Maria, Los Feliz, Echo Park, San Luis Obispo, and Hancock Park (Wilshire/LaBrea).

Each store carries produce that is 100% Certified Organic, and most stores have full-service delis. They have a broad selection of healthy groceries, perishables, meats, and body care products. Following Oda's philosophy, each store includes an extensive supplement selection tended to by a knowledgeable staff.

Lassen's hosts several events each year, including their huge Anniversary Event from July 19th through the 24th.

