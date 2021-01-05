Lasko Acquires Guardian Technologies, A Leader In Air Purification

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko Products, LLC ( Lasko), a leader in home environment products, has acquired Guardian Technologies, LLC ( Guardian), a leader in air purification.

Founded in 2002, Guardian develops and supplies air purifiers, humidifiers, UV air sanitizers, essential oil diffusers, HEPA filters and more. Guardian products are sold via e-commerce and retailers under the GermGuardian®, PureGuardian® and PureGuardian® Spa brand names.

As part of the transaction, Dave Brickner, Managing Partner, and Rick Farone, Managing Partner, along with the current employees, will continue with the company. "We are excited in partnering with Lasko to expand our reach and drive value for customers and employees," said Guardian Managing Partner Rick Farone. "Guardian is committed to developing innovative technologies to provide healthier air quality to consumers and will serve as a complement to the Lasko business."

Lasko and Guardian Technologies share a strong commitment to healthier, cleaner air and comfortable home environments. "We are excited to welcome Guardian, its customers and employees to Lasko," said Lasko CEO, Ed Vlacich. "Air purification is a rapidly growing category, and one that is top of mind for many consumers right now. Guardian's expertise in air purification, with our deep-rooted experience in air movement will strengthen our leadership in the home environment category, and ultimately better serve our customers and consumers."

About Guardian Technologies, LLC

Guardian Technologies is a leader in air purification. Guardian Technologies is dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and quality home environment products to the consumer market, including cutting edge UV-C technologies. Guardian Technologies markets products under the GermGuardian®, PureGuardian® and PureGuardian® Spa brand names. For more information, please visit GuardianTechnologies.com.

About Lasko Products, LLC

Lasko is a leading home environment company, providing portable fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, and other air movement products. Lasko has been engineering and building high performance home environment products with leading edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for more than a century. The company's products are sold through retailers, e-commerce and distributors under the Lasko, Air King and B-Air brands. Lasko is a portfolio company of Comvest Partners, and its executive partner JW Levin Management Partners. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com and B-Air.com.

