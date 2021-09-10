Laserfiche Wins Sixth Consecutive WealthManagement.com Industry Award In Document Management Category

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche, the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, announced its sixth WealthManagement.com Industry Award (the "Wealthies") win in the Technology Providers - Document Management category for Laserfiche Direct Share. As one of the latest innovations in the Laserfiche platform, Direct Share helps advisors share files more securely with external parties directly from their Laserfiche repositories, in an audited and tracked manner.

Each year, the Wealthies recognize outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Nominations are assessed by an esteemed panel of industry experts and influencers, who this year judged a competitive field of more than 620 entries from more than 200 companies. This year's winners were announced both in-person and virtually on Sept. 9, 2021, via a live broadcast event from New York, New York.

Going beyond commonly used cloud storage and share solutions, Laserfiche Direct Share enables firms across the wealth management space to maintain visibility and control over content. It supports security and compliance requirements when advisors share sensitive documents such as new account opening documentation and contracts.

"Laserfiche is committed to building technology that aligns with the growing needs of the wealth management space," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "The last 18 months have accelerated technology adoption in wealth management, and organizations' Laserfiche-powered modernization efforts will provide long-term benefits. Winning the WealthManagement.com recognition for Direct Share is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the industry."

With firms embracing remote and hybrid work, the ability to securely share digital content with both internal and external parties is more important than ever. Laserfiche introduced Direct Share as a way to minimize vulnerability risk, maintain transparency and improve security while offering the convenience of sharing information directly from a Laserfiche repository. With Direct Share, Laserfiche supports advisors as stewards of high volumes of personally identifiable information (PII) while promoting efficiency and productivity, and the best possible client experience.

For additional information on Laserfiche Direct Share, visit the Laserfiche website.

About Laserfiche Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

