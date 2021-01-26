Laserfiche Announces 2020 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Award Winners

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced the winners of the 2020 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards. The Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards were first launched in 2005 to honor organizations around the world that use Laserfiche to improve productivity, build innovative processes and achieve exceptional business results.

"Unprecedented circumstances in 2020 required organizations to accelerate digital transformation initiatives to adapt," said Melissa Henley, senior director of customer experience at Laserfiche. "This year's winners showed great capacity for creativity, innovation and adaptability, and proved that it's possible to innovate and thrive no matter the circumstance. Congratulations to this year's winners — we're excited to honor their achievements during Empower 2021!"

This past year, Laserfiche customers worldwide faced disruptions that tested their remote work capabilities, digital collaboration, business continuity and operational resiliency. The 2020 Run Smarter Award winners comprise organizations that developed technology-driven solutions to not only overcome business challenges but thrive through unprecedented circumstances.

Winners were selected in the following categories:

Digital Transformation:Cabarrus County, North Carolina

COVID-19 Response:VistaLink Health

Business Impact:Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, St, Louis, Missouri

Industry Disruptor:Southern California Food Allergy Institute

Regional Choice - North America:CATIC, United States

Regional Choice - Latin America:Universidad Popular Autonoma del Estado de Puebla, Mexico

Regional Choice - Sub-Saharan Africa:Barzani Group, South Africa

Regional Choice - Middle East and North Africa:Port Training Institute, Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Egypt

Regional Choice - Asia Pacific:Department of Education, Papua New Guinea

Customers' Choice: PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company

The winners of the Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards will celebrated virtually during the Laserfiche Empower 2021 conference. To learn more about the winners, click HERE to read an eBook of their stories.

About Laserfiche Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

