Laser-focused Branding

ORLANDO, Fla. , Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Institute of America (LIA) has retained Remixed, an Orlando-based branding agency, to improve their overarching brand recognition and build their affinity groups. In order to accomplish this, the collaborative effort will result in the creation of a messaging platform that will dictate how the leading resource for laser industry professionals is able to best serve its customers and staff. Remixed will also translate the messaging into a visual language designed to reach LIA's audiences through multimodal storytelling. The branding agency has also been tasked to ensure the well-established LIA brand is maintained and refined through the articulation of a comprehensive house style guide. Once successfully complete, these branding initiatives will help shape the perceptions of all who engage with LIA and its offerings.

"Branding serves as a conduit ... to provide an optimal representation of an organization." Doug Berger, CEO, Remixed

The Value of MessagingRemixed will hone in on who Laser institute of America (LIA) is, what they do, and why they do it — all for the purpose of verbally explaining the key benefits to the institution's audiences. The messaging platform will serve as a solid foundation for how LIA talks and writes about its business, be it internally or externally. It will also ensure employees and audiences can understand, with confidence, LIA's distinctives, values, and stewardship. This communications tool is meant to dovetail LIA's vision with its strategic goals in a compelling fashion that connects with anyone who may associate with the organization.

The Importance of StyleTo build upon LIA's messaging platform, Remixed will develop an extensive house style guide. The house style guide will translate the messaging into designs, for the purpose of maintaining a consistent, coherent, and cohesive brand representation across a wide variety of tactics. The guide will also serve as a primary reference for LIA's brand story, logo usage, color hierarchy, typography, and how to effectively apply the brand for a vast array of media.

According to Remixed's CEO, Doug Berger, "Branding serves as a conduit coupling the verbal and visual elements together with the intent to provide an optimal representation of an organization. For LIA, we will bridge perceptions with reality to create a brand composition that accurately reflects who LIA is, and simultaneously resonates with all their audiences."

About LIALaser Institute of America (LIA) is the professional society for laser applications and safety. Their mission is to foster lasers, laser applications, and laser safety worldwide. LIA offers a wide range of products, services, education, and events to enhance laser application and safety knowledge and expertise. Learn more at https://www.lia.org.

About Remixed REMIXED is a full-service, multidisciplinary, branding agency that develops marketing strategies aligned with branding initiatives built to suit client needs and their respective audiences. They create print, broadcast, and interactive campaigns — including web-based and social media marketing. Learn more at https://www.r3mx.com.

For more information, please visit www.R3MX.com. Remixed personnel can be reached at info@R3MX.com or (407) 283-7369.

Contact: Douglas Berger Founder and CEO, Remixed Phone: (407) 283-7369 Email: inquiry@R3MX.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-focused-branding-301178377.html

SOURCE Remixed