LaSalle St. Successfully Recruits Two Independent Wealth Management Firms From LPL Financial And Securities America

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing an independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platform, today announced the recruitment to its platform of two independent wealth management firms: Brisbois Capital, a firm with $90 million in client assets based in Wilmington, MA, and The Associates Group, a Chicago-area firm with $70 million in client assets. Brisbois Capital was previously affiliated with Securities America, while The Associates Group was previously affiliated with LPL Financial. The two firms' founding advisors - Todd Brisbois and Alan Nadolna, respectively - bring over 50 years of combined experience in serving clients to the LaSalle St. network.

Founded in 2003, Brisbois Capital provides guidance to families, individuals, trusts, corporate retirement plans, pension plans, and foundations on a comprehensive range of wealth advisory and financial solutions, including asset management, wealth management and retirement planning. President and founder Todd Brisbois is committed to helping each client build a lasting legacy through open dialogue and proven strategies that are designed specifically to suit each client's needs.

The Associates Group is a financial planning-focused advisory practice that provides custom-tailored wealth management and retirement planning services to a broad range of clients. Founded by seven-time Five Star Wealth Manager Award winner Alan Nadolna, the firm is committed to professionalism and the cooperative development of unique, personal goals as the foundation of the financial plans it provides to clients. (The Five Star Wealth Manager Award is based on 10 objective criteria associated with providing quality services to clients such as credentials, experience, and assets under management among other factors.)

Mark Contey, LaSalle St.'s Chief Business Development Officer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Brisbois Capital and The Associates Group to the LaSalle St. family. Todd Brisbois and Alan Nadolna are both exceptional advisors with strong track records of providing top-tier service to their clients, and we look forward to supporting them in the continued growth of their businesses. As this announcement shows, LaSalle St.'s value proposition as an advisor-focused firm with a nimble, 'culture of yes' service mentality and a commitment to long-term stability is continuing to resonate with leading financial advisors across the country."

Todd Brisbois said, "With the independent financial advice landscape continuing to evolve so rapidly, it was imperative for me to partner with a strong, stable firm that will take the time to get to know me, my clients and my business moving forward. LaSalle St. more than met these criteria with their responsive service culture, consistent access to the firm's top leaders, flexible and practical approach to technology, and innovative platforms like their zero interest lending program for succession planning-driven acquisitions. With this partnership in place, Brisbois Capital is ideally positioned to continue our growth and provide even stronger service to our clients."

Alan Nadolna said, "From our very first conversations, it was clear to me that LaSalle St. prizes its close relationships with advisors in the same way I value my personal connections with my clients, which was very important to me. I also greatly appreciated their approach to transition and long-term service support, as they made it clear that their mission was to support my current business model - not force me to conform to their platform or service offerings. I am very excited to partner with LaSalle St., and I look forward to everything we will accomplish together."

