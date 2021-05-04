LaSalle St. Launches Comprehensive Medicare Support Offering To Create Additional Growth Opportunities For Financial Advisors In Health Planning For Clients

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of independent wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Medicare support offering for financial advisors. The new offering - part of LaSalle St's robust HealthConnect platform for client health insurance needs - provides a comprehensive suite of educational and support resources that empower advisors to effectively guide clients through the complexities of Medicare coverage decisions, as well as the process of obtaining Medicare plans from insurance carriers across the country.

LaSalle St.'s Medicare offering is designed to create compelling new growth opportunities for advisors by expanding and enhancing the service experience they provide to investors, and to help them deepen and strengthen their long-term client relationships.

The new offering is part of LaSalle St.'s HealthConnect platform, which helps advisors address the full range of client healthcare planning needs. The platform offers a wide array of plans and support options for both disability and long-term care insurance in addition to the new Medicare options.

LaSalle St also enables advisors to provide advice and counsel to clients regarding annuities and life insurance through its broader insurance services arm, which offers a broad range of products and solutions from multiple vendors.

The new Medicare offering empowers advisors to assist clients in obtaining Medicare Advantage, supplemental, prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage special needs plans. Coverage options at launch include plans from nationally known carriers such as Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthcare, with additional carriers expected to be added going forward.

Mark Contey, LaSalle St.'s Chief Business Development Officer, said, "It is impossible today to plan for retirement without fully understanding clients' Medicare options, anticipating the associated costs and building them into a holistic financial plan. Our new Medicare support capabilities help advisors do exactly that, serving as another prime example of LaSalle St.'s ongoing focus on providing advisors with the cutting-edge tools they need to grow by continually enhancing the service experience they offer. This offering serves as another critical addition to our HealthConnect platform, which helps advisors deepen client relationships; uncover new assets; bring in new clients; and add incremental revenue streams to their businesses by strengthening their advisory capabilities in a crucial area - healthcare - that is top-of-mind for their clients."

For advisors who are interested in building health insurance planning into their current businesses, LaSalle St. also provides training and support to help them obtain the necessary credentials to offer Medicare plans through a third-party insurance marketing organization.

Mr. Contey concluded, "The events of the past year have shown us clearly that wealth means little without health. Retirees and pre-retirees need the right insurance to help manage costs in case they encounter significant unexpected medical bills, and financial advisors are uniquely positioned to help them make informed decisions that fit within the context of their broader financial picture. Our advisors are always searching for ways to provide a better, more comprehensive service experience to clients, and our new Medicare support offering, along with our broader HealthConnect platform, provide seamless options to help them achieve this goal. We are very pleased to empower advisors to add more value in their client relationships by providing these much-needed services."

About LaSalle St.LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has over $11 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris ClemensHaven Tower Group424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854 jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lasalle-st-launches-comprehensive-medicare-support-offering-to-create-additional-growth-opportunities-for-financial-advisors-in-health-planning-for-clients-301282861.html

SOURCE LaSalle St.