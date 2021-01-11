Las Vegas Supports CES With Marquee Takeover

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas resorts and attractions joined together to show support of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with an orchestrated marquee display hours before the start of the annual show. CES, which has been held in Las Vegas for more than four decades, is being held virtually this year in light of the pandemic.

More than two dozen marquees along the famed Las Vegas Strip and downtown were lit with a ' We miss you and can't wait to welcome you back in 2022' message the evening of Sunday, Jan. 10. Footage of the marquee display will be shared with all CES attendees as part of programming today. Multiple resorts destination-wide will also deliver the message on their respective social media handles.

"CES is one of the largest and longest-standing conventions in the destination and we miss the show's organizers and attendees greatly this year," says Steve Hill, LVCVA president & CEO. "We wish them a successful virtual show and we are excited to welcome them back to Las Vegas with open arms next year."

"The support and long-term partnership we have with Las Vegas is invaluable," said CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro. "For decades the city's hotels, workers and community have welcomed us with an outpouring of hospitality. CES looks forward to returning in 2022 and having a five-sense experience that includes the magic of Vegas."

The following resorts and attractions that participated include: ARIA Resort & Casino, Bally's, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Circa Resort & Casino, Excalibur Hotel & Casino, Fremont Street Experience, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, Harrah's Las Vegas, Luxor Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, MGM Grand, Mirage, New York - New York, Paris Las Vegas, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Cromwell , The D Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, SAHARA Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Treasure Island - TI Hotel & Casino, Tropicana Las Vegas, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

