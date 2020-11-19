Las Vegas Sands Named To The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For The First Time

Sands is the only U.S.-Based Hospitality and Gaming Company to be Included on DJSI World and DJSI North America

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) - Get Report has once again been recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), and for the first time has been named to DJSI World, representing the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Sands also earned repeat placement on DJSI North America, placing the company in the top 20 percent of North American sustainability performers.

Sands is the only U.S.-based hospitality and gaming company to be included on DJSI World, as well as DJSI North America. In 2019, the company made great strides in environmental performance and remains in the top percentile of DJSI-eligible companies for year-over-year environmental performance. The company also continued to expand its overall ESG disclosures in 2019, with enhanced reporting in many areas, including priority focuses on plastics and packaging.

"Joining the DJSI World Index and the repeat placement on DJSI North America underscores our aim to create positive economic impact through high-value tourism, making our regions better places to live, work and visit," said Robert Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands. "These accomplishments are highly valued in our company and demonstrate our continual drive to be a positive financial contributor and good corporate citizen."

A hallmark of Sands' sustainable business performance is its corporate responsibility platform built on the pillars of People, Communities and Planet. Under the People pillar, Sands stives to be the employer of choice leading the hospitality and tourism industry in its regions by supporting Team Members' personal, professional and financial well-being and building a diverse, equitable and inclusive corporate culture. The company works to create optimum conditions to live, work and visit in its Communities through the Sands Cares community engagement and corporate giving program, which supports programs that build regional resilience, establish a foundation for a thriving local hospitality industry and preserve local culture and heritage. Finally, Sands is committed to ensuring the long-term environmental health of its regions through the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which focuses on reducing impact on the Planet through the core areas of green buildings, environmentally responsible operations and green meetings and events.

The DJSI has been one of the most highly recognized indices for corporate sustainability over the past two decades and was the first global index to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies.

About Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get ReportLas Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

LVS created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com

