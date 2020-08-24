Las Vegas Sands Named To Second Annual List Of America's Best-in-State Employers

Second Annual List from Forbes Honors Most Respected Employers From Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Report was today officially named to Forbes' second annual list of America's Best-in-State Employers. Forbes and partner Statista developed the list based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 workers employed by companies with more than 500 people in their U.S. operations.

"Our company has built an enduring reputation as a global hospitality and business leader, due in large part to the dedication of our Team Members and leadership team. Our inclusion on the Best-in-State Employers list reinforces and validates that that reputation is well-earned," said Sheldon G. Adelson, Sands chairman and chief executive officer. "We set the standard for delivering an exceptional guest experience, maintaining consistently solid financial operations and being a responsible corporate citizenship in our communities, making them better places to work and live.

"We pride ourselves in providing an exceptional work environment, competitive compensation and unmatched benefits programs for our Team Members. During the coronavirus pandemic, the health and safety of our Team Members has been our number one priority. We've made testing widely available for our Team Members and their families and have put in place strong safety protocols across our Las Vegas properties.

"Additionally, while we have seen dramatic decreases in our business levels, we have continued to provide pay and benefits to our Team Members from the moment the pandemic began - something we believe is unequaled in our industry," concluded Mr. Adelson.

As the world's largest developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts serving both the business and leisure tourism markets, Sands pioneered the convention-based Integrated Resort model, which combines state-of-the-art meeting and convention facilities with luxury hotel rooms and suites, gaming, expansive retail offerings, celebrity-chef restaurants, live entertainment and a wide-range of other attractions and offerings.

To develop the Best-in-State Employers list, Forbes collaborated with partner Statista to administer surveys to 80,000 U.S. workers, using a series of online panels and providing a representative sample of the country's workforce. The Best-in-State Employers designation reinforces Sands' reputation as a high-quality employer, dedicated to our People, the Communities we call home and the Planet we all share.

About Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Report

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

LVS created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

