LAS VEGAS SANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Las Vegas Sands Corp. - LVS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) - Get Report.

On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Company has retained a law firm to investigate employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gambling patron funds to third parties at its Marina Bay Sands casino, according to unnamed sources. The move follows probes of the casino by the U.S. Department of Justice and Singapore authorities as well as a lawsuit by a patron alleging the unauthorized transfer of S$9.1 million ($6.7 million) of his money to other gamblers, which the Company settled out of court in June agreeing to full reimbursement with a "non-admission" of liability.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Las Vegas Sands' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

