Las Vegas Review-Journal To Launch New, Weekday Video News Program

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada's largest media company and No. 1 source for news, on Jan. 18 will debut "7@7," a weekday, multiplatform video news program that's designed with busy audiences in mind.

"7@7" will have the look and production values of a traditional local television news broadcast, but with a faster pace, availability on the go and the resources of Nevada's largest news organization behind it. "7@7" will stream 7 minutes of nonstop local news at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to reviewjournal.com, the Review-Journal news app, YouTube, Facebook, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Alexa and the "7@7" podcast. Each "7@7" program will be available on demand, so viewers can watch or listen when their schedules allow.

"We understand you're on the go and that sitting down to watch TV is not always a part of your weekday routine," said "7@7" anchor and producer Renee Summerour. "That's what makes '7@7' so unique - we give you all of your local, Las Vegas news, weather and sports in just 7 minutes. And you can watch it anytime, anywhere, on our website or app or through any of our digital partners."

The Review-Journal and reviewjournal.com boast the largest news staff in the state, with more than 120 journalists in Las Vegas and bureaus in Carson City and Washington, D.C. "7@7" will highlight the work of the Review-Journal's reporters and visual journalists, providing context on breaking news, enterprise stories and exclusive investigations in a fast-paced presentation. "7@7" will be produced from the Review-Journal's video studio using the latest technology, and reporters will provide video updates from the scene or from their homes via smartphone. "7@7" content is updated throughout the day.

"The Las Vegas Review-Journal continues to innovate with live and on-demand video content," said Review-Journal Executive Director for Programming Jim Prather. '7@7' is for all those smartphone users who want a fast-paced local newscast from the most trusted news source in Las Vegas.

Rather than interrupt the reports with conventional commercial breaks, "7@7" features sponsored segments, giving viewers nonstop local news while providing advertisers with extended branding before an engaged audience.

"We are excited about the opportunity to provide our clients and partners with this twice-a-day streaming news production that will improve their sales, reach and audience penetration," said Chase Rankin, the Review-Journal's senior vice president for sales and marketing.

About the Review-Journal The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional and national award-winning multiplatform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

