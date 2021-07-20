Las Vegas Raiders Tight End #83, Darren Waller To Hold Second Annual Beyond The Wall Gala In Las Vegas At All In Aviation

Proceeds to Benefit The Darren Waller Foundation Against the Wall Program, Focused on Treating Youth Who Are Battling Addiction

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Raiders Tight End #83, Darren Waller, will host the second annual Beyond the Wall event, presented by Olson Precast and Morgan Stanley at All In Aviation located at the North Las Vegas Airport, 2830 N. Rancho Drive, Suite B, on Monday, September 27 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Proceeds from the private event will benefit The Darren Waller Foundation Against the Wall grant program. This program is focused on implementing the foundation's mission to treat local Nevada youth who are battling addiction with 30-day inpatient treatment services.

"Because of my own struggles with addiction, I've made it my mission to equip youth to avoid drugs and alcohol. My foundation's primary focus is on prevention which is accomplished by encouraging, affirming and rewarding Las Vegas students who accept the foundation's pledge," said Darren Waller. "The secondary focus is on supporting Las Vegas youth and their families during their recovery and treatment journey. If we can stop just one child from going through what I've overcome then we've succeeded in our mission."

The gala will feature Waller, his Las Vegas Raiders teammates, local celebrities, foundation supporters, Raiders fans, and Vegas' charitable community. The $400 registration includes a spirited cocktail reception, three-course plated dinner, a signed Darren Waller football, and exciting live and silent auctions that feature exclusive experiences with Darren Waller, the Las Vegas Raiders, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and range from $2,000 - $7,000.

For more information on The Darren Waller Foundation and "Beyond the Wall" gala as well as information on sponsorship opportunities, auctions and donations, visit https://darrenwaller.org.

About The Darren Waller Foundation:Founded in 2020, the purpose of The Darren Waller Foundation is to equip youth to avoid and overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol and support youth and their families during their recovery and treatment journey. For more information, visit https://darrenwaller.org/

Contact: Arlene Bordinhão(702) 501-9711 arlene.b@brandltd.com

