Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival Is Here For Its 12th Season To Feature The World's Extraordinary Chefs

Step into a world of unforgettable food and wine on the Las Vegas Strip and at Tivoli Village

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The who's who of culinary talent will converge at the 12 th Annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival. Celebrity Chefs from over the world take part at this annual event from the Las Vegas strip to Downtown Las Vegas and Summerlin.

The event will be headlined by James Beard Foundation Award winning chefs including the likes of Chef Katsuya Uechi, Chef Todd English, Chef Francois Payard, just to name a few.

Some of these talented individuals will showcase their skills by bringing you deeper in the world of creations within the live culinary demonstrations.

Who is ready for spectacular desserts? There will be a plentiful number of mouthwatering treats you will getting seconds of as well as making your fellow foodies jealous. The desserts are almost too pretty to eat, but you won't be able to resist so be sure to dig in.

Tickets are now on sale and range from $100- $150. Tickets include a special tasting of world-class wines, beers, spirits, and delicious food. Individuals interested in attending are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible due to popular demand.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit VegasFoodAndWine.com.

About Tivoli VillageFrom dancing in the streets to yoga on the Piazza, old-world elegance blends seamlessly with today's active lifestyle at Tivoli Village. Anchored by Restoration Hardware's RH Las Vegas, The Gallery at Tivoli Village, the outdoor center is complemented by a curated collection of retailers ranging from luxury brands to one-of-a-kind boutiques. Enticing restaurants range from local favorite, Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse, to national standout, Brio Tuscan Grille, while David Barton Gym and Dance With Me serve as upscale experiential destinations beyond traditional retail and dining options.

Located in one of the most affluent sections of Southern Nevada, Tivoli Village is 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, conveniently situated near the Summerlin Parkway. The center proudly boasts 370,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and 300,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Complimentary valet and covered parking are provided. Restaurant and store hours vary. For more information on events at Tivoli Village visit www.tivolivillagelv.com follow Tivoli Village on Instagram and Twitter, or like Tivoli Village on Facebook. Get social with Tivoli Village by following them on Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @TivoliVillageLV.

Barcelona Enterprises is a premier experiential marketing company striving to positively influence the culinary landscape. For over sixteen years, we have delivered memorable events compiling of life's simple yet greatest joys, food and wine. Our destinations have spanned across the US and even on an international level in Cairo, Egypt, Berlin, Germany and Malta. Our clients include some of the most prestigiously known corporations within the advertising, financial services, media, arts and consumer production fields. For more information, visit www.barcelona.la

