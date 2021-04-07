Larry H. Miller Group Of Companies Partners With FranklinCovey To Use Its Award-Winning Leadership Development Solution To Support A World-Class Culture Where Everyone Thrives

The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies (LHM Group) and FranklinCovey (FC) - Get Report, a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement, announced today they are partnering to use FranklinCovey's premiere leadership development solution, Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential™ to support a world-class culture where everyone thrives.

The solution, accessible through FranklinCovey's All Access® pass, will support LHM Group as it continues to build a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging, which exemplifies its values. To further enhance the individual and team leadership skills and capabilities enterprise wide, nearly 10,000 leaders, managers and associates will have access to the curriculum each year for the next three years. The training commenced in October 2020, starting with the company's top leaders. To date, nearly 5,000 associates have completed the online modules.

LHM Group is a family-owned portfolio company with operations located across the western United States, reaching customers in over 40 states. The company, created by Larry H. and Gail Miller, began as a single dealership in 1979, and grew to one of the largest privately-owned group of companies in the western United States. The drive for excellence and a mission to enrich lives direct the company's growth today. With more than 80 portfolio companies, its focus falls within automotive, entertainment, finance, insurance, real estate, health care, and philanthropy.

FranklinCovey is the world leader in helping organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior, often the most difficult challenge any organization faces. Its world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations.

Sarah Starkey, Chief Legal Officer and interim Chief Human Resources Officer for LHM Group, said, "As an organization, we believe in helping individuals to continually increase their skills and knowledge, which is critical to our company's growth and success. Our company is committed to our mission, vision, values and guiding principles, as well as continuous improvement and professional development. We are pleased to partner with FranklinCovey and its world-class leadership development solutions to help our employees learn, discuss and build the practical skills that will unleash their potential, as we work with one another and with our customers and partners."

Paul Walker, President and Chief Operating Officer, FranklinCovey, said, "We're honored to partner with the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies to provide them with our Unconscious Bias solution. All employees will have access to this on-demand training to help them increase the performance of everyone across their entire enterprise. Through our FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, they'll have access to a full range of delivery modalities and tools, from two-minute learning bites to longer-form learning journeys, allowing transformative learning while reaching associates from wherever they are working — a capability which is critically important, especially today."

LHM Group employees are participating in FranklinCovey's Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential™, which establishes a connection between unconscious bias, also referred to as implicit or cognitive bias, and individual, team and organizational performance. It provides organizations with a framework to build upon a culture that values diversity and inclusion. There is nothing more fundamental to performance than how people see and treat each other as human beings and unconscious bias can impact that significantly. Participants learn how to:

Understand and identify bias in how people think and act in the workplace

Know the common circumstances that lead to biased thinking and when to pause and more fully consider decisions and behaviors

Cultivate deep and meaningful connections between people of varying backgrounds by using empathy and curiosity to expand mutual understanding and improve decision-making

Choose courage and engage with care and boldness in addressing the full spectrum of biases that limit people and constrain performance, from race, gender, disability and orientation to socioeconomic status, decision making and how we tolerate risk and engagement

Build upon a culture in which everyone is respected, valued and can thrive and contribute their highest performance

FranklinCovey's All Access Pass is an annually renewable pass providing passholders with unlimited access to FranklinCovey's entire collection of best-in-class content and solutions. Its core content offerings are now available in 20 plus languages, representing more than 150 countries. Passholders can assemble, integrate and deliver content from 26 areas, in an almost limitless combination through various delivery channels — Live In-Person, Live-Online, On Demand, microlearning and integrated into existing training offerings. Passholders also have exclusive access to an implementation specialist and additional add-on services, such as coaching, to ensure they are unleashing the full scope and power of All Access Pass.

About Larry H. Miller Group of Companies

Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is a privately-owned family business with operations located across the western United States. The LHM Group's focus falls within the primary categories of automotive, sports, entertainment, finance, insurance, real estate and health care. For more information about the LHM Group, visit www.lhm.com.

About FranklinCovey

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) - Get Report is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 20 plus languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories. To learn more visit www.FranklinCovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey's social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

