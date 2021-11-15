Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Larimar Therapeutics To Participate In The Guggenheim Virtual Neuro/Immunology Conference

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov.
Author:

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. ("Larimar") (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Guggenheim Virtual Neuro/Immunology Conference taking place November 15 - 16, 2021.

About Larimar TherapeuticsLarimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit:  https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:Joyce AllaireLifeSci Advisors jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com (212) 915-2569

Company Contact:Michael CelanoChief Financial Officer mcelano@larimartx.com(484) 414-2715