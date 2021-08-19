Largo Resources Releases its 2020 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Largo Resources Ltd. (" Largo" or the " Company") ( TSX: LGO) ( NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 sustainability report, highlighting significant progress made by the Company with its environmental, social and governance...

Largo Resources Ltd. (" Largo" or the " Company") ( TSX: LGO) ( NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 sustainability report, highlighting significant progress made by the Company with its environmental, social and governance priorities in furthering vanadium's role in the global green economy.

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer stated : "In 2020, we made significant progress with a broad range of initiatives, including GHG emission reporting and growing our sustainability-focused product line to include vanadium redox flow batteries which are essential in the integration of renewable energy generation. We committed to the first Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management and aligned our community programs with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations." He continued: "The accomplishments highlighted throughout our report are a direct result of our employees' commitment to sustainability at Largo and we look forward to continuing the improvement of our sustainability performance in the years to come."

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Canadian domiciled company that has historically been solely committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company recently announced its belief that the development and sale of vanadium based electrical energy storage systems to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy presents both an attractive economic opportunity for the use of the Company's vanadium products and an opportunity to enhance the Company's sustainability. Consequently, the Company is in the process of vertically integrating its highly efficient vanadium production operations with its vanadium-based energy storage technology to create a unique competitive advantage in the rapidly growing long duration energy storage market. The Company is confident that using its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil, in its VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology results in a competitive and practical long duration energy storage product.

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, some of which may be considered "financial outlook" for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; costs of future activities and operations; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the iron ore price environment; the timing and cost related to the build out of the ilmenite plant; eventual production from the ilmenite plant; the ability to sell ilmenite on a profitable basis and the extent and overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and globally. Forward-looking information in this press release also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build, finance and operate a VRFB business, our ability to protect and develop our technology, our ability to maintain our IP, our ability to market and sell our VCHARGE± battery system on specification and at a competitive price, our ability to secure the required production resources to build our VCHARGE± battery system, and the adoption of VFRB technology generally in the market. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or Largo Clean Energy to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

