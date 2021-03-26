Largest Mobile Food And Shower Group Offers Migrant Support Services

VENTURA, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Mobile Shower and Catering Association (NMSCA) has resources available to immediately assist with immigrant food services at the border.

Each mobile kitchen unit can produce up to 10,000 hot meals per day and as many as 20,000 cold meals.

NMSCA is the largest mobile food service and shower service provider in the world, with the ability to produce over a million meals per day for emergency, disaster, wildfire and pandemic response. NMSCA is an association of federal contractors that primarily contract with USDA / USFS to provide food and shower services for wildfire basecamps. Members of the association have also worked with state and local service operations, nonprofits and federal government agencies, to provide food and supportive services to individuals and families, including migrants and migrant children shelter facilities.

"While the majority of the mobile food service we provide is for wildfire firefighters and crews, when we have been called on to help with disaster relief or other large-scale humanitarian situations, we are able to easily make that transition," said NMSCA President Bryan Scofield. "My crews were quickly able to make age and culturally appropriate changes to our food dietetics when we were contracted for migrant children support in 2016."

NMSCA contractors are fully equipped to deal with COVID safety procedures and successfully managed to feed thousands of fire fighters over the summer of 2020 with COVID safety protocols from USDA. Mobile kitchen units and crews can be mobilized to any location in the United States within 48 to 72 hours. Members of the association represent over 40 years of experience with government contracts during times of crisis, and have developed unique insight into logistics and supply chain requirements in unsystematic environments. Each mobile kitchen unit can produce up to 10,000 hot meals per day and as many as 20,000 cold meals.

All NMSCA members are certified for federal government contract work.

