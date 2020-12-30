Largest Christian Dating Site [CDFF] Finds Singles Connecting More During Lockdown

Singles dating during lockdown are flocking to dating sites to connect with others who are looking for love, and a quarantine 'bubble-mate.' There is a surge in new-user registration across all device platforms with hundreds of thousands of singles eager to connect with others outside of their typical dating norms. Online daters are coupling up to avoid lockdown loneliness, as 'COVID-cuffing' becomes standard practice.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dating Sunday," which takes place on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, is deemed to be the busiest online dating day of the year. According to CDFF 's recent dating poll, singles are connecting more since the pandemic. The survey of over 2,000+ singles reveals users are choosing video chats and increasing overall communication. Singles' number one concern is restaurants, and places to meet potential dates, are closed. Other data of singles dating during lockdown reveals how singles are coping in one of the most unpredictable, unparalleled political, economic and socially turbulent times.

Carmelia Ray , Celebrity Matchmaker and CDFF's Brand Ambassador, observes, "Since the pandemic, I've been overwhelmed with requests to support people with their online dating efforts, and how to find interesting ways to connect safely by video during the lockdown. Many singles share important key life values with their partner: their common practices and belief in faith and spirituality. It's not surprising improved communication skills are important to have and in high demand." To gauge the temperature of dating during lockdown, CDFF surveyed over 2,000+ singles who've been actively dating. One of the biggest takeaways was that Christian singles are more concerned about finding safe places to meet their match, instead of spreading or catching the virus. While social distancing is encouraged and enforced, singles crave physical connections and are more comfortable with video dates as a safe way to continue dating during this lockdown.

Compared to the pandemic:

44% of singles feel that dating during the pandemic is pretty much the same

38% of singles reported being pessimistic while

19% of singles reported being more optimistic about dating during a lockdown

" Across the board, new-user registrations on both iOS and Android have sky-rocketed in the month of December. We are seeing a noticeable spike in activity day after day across all device platforms, including desktop from thousands of new sign-ups," said David Perez, CEO of E Dating For Free, Inc.

The Christmas holiday season is a peak time for break-ups and likely the reason more singles are gravitating towards online dating. CDFF is the largest Free Christian Dating site with thousands of singles on the platform making romantic connections, and forming new friendships. The desire to connect is a key motivator to avoid loneliness and isolation during the pandemic.

MEDIA CONTACT: Carmelia Ray, Brand Ambassador CDFF, Celebrity Matchmaker & TV Host

DIRECT CONTACT FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: 647-928-6824

EMAIL: carmeliaray@gmail.com

WEB www.christiandatingforfree.com

Related Files

Christian-Dating-During-Covid-19-Lockdown-2020-Infographic.pdf

Related Images

christian-dating-for-free.jpg Christian Dating For Free Logo of Christian Dating For Free

carmelia-ray-cdff-brand-ambassador.jpg Carmelia Ray - CDFF Brand Ambassador CDFF Online Dating Expert & Celebrity Matchmaker

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/largest-christian-dating-site-cdff-finds-singles-connecting-more-during-lockdown-301199211.html

SOURCE Christian Dating For Free