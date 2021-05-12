Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Size Worth $13.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market size is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for bioanalytical testing services has significantly increased over the past few years, thereby positively impacting the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

Biopharmaceutical products require various instruments for characterization, identification, purity, and potency testing

Availability of a wide range of products for the aforementioned assay applications is the key factor contributing to segment growth

Mass spectrometry captured the maximum revenue share in 2020 due to the diversification of products as well as their frequent usage

This technology has been conventionally used in the development of protein pharmaceuticals, for instance, in the analysis of confirmations of amino acids in proteins

Furthermore, quantitative PCR (qPCR) is widely adopted in the detection of viral contaminants during the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals

Thus, with the growing demand for viral vectors, this technology is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Moreover, the presence of a wide array of products in spectrometry is one of the key industry factors driving investment in the segment

Biologics accounted for the major revenue share in 2020 owing to the ever-expanding R&D activity programs in the segment

Besides, the presence of a stringent regulatory framework for advanced therapies has increased the demand for bioanalytical testing services

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of genetic vaccines

This increases the utility of analytical tools for assessing the safety and stability of large molecules, thereby driving the segment

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the presence of strong research as well as a commercial base for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Moreover, the U.S. is the largest biopharmaceutical market that has positively influenced the adoption and usage of large molecule bioanalytical technologies in the region

In the Asia Pacific , the market is estimated to register the fastest CAGR with emerging markets such as China and Japan at the forefront

Collaborations between domestic and global players for expansion of biomanufacturing capabilities are supplementing the growth of the market in the region

Key companies are focusing on new product launches to sustain their position in the market

Read 258 page research report with ToC on "Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology (Chromatography, Electrophoresis), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/large-molecule-bioanalytical-technologies-market

This is primarily due to the growing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry, leading to notable investments in the space. Also, the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has resulted in the expansion of manufacturing and R&D capabilities of key stakeholders leading to increased demand for bioanalytical testing services. The use of advanced technologies in vaccine and cell gene therapy development has led to significant growth of this space.

Advancements in instrumentation have created lucrative opportunities for contract manufacturers. Over the past several years, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are outsourcing at least some part of their biomanufacturing activities. Analytical testing is one of the most outsourced activities as it requires highly specialized personnel and equipment to conduct assays. These factors are anticipated to play a vital role in shaping market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market on the basis of product & service, technology, application, and region:

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Product



Consumables & Accessories





Instruments





Reagents & Kits



Service

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Electrophoresis



Chromatography



Mass Spectrometry



Western Blot



ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR



ELISA



Flow Cytometry



Spectrometer



UV/VIS





CD





Raman





Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy





Other Spectroscopy techniques



Analytical Ultracentrifugation



Light scattering (MALS, DLS) & static light scattering



DNA Sequencing



Other Technologies

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Biologics



By Type





Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)







Vaccines







Recombinant proteins





By Technology





Spectrometer







Western blot







Isoelectric focusing







Capillary electrophoresis (CE)







Peptide mapping and sequencing by LC-MS/MS







Peptide fingerprinting by Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry (MS)







ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR







Others



Cell & Nucleic Acid Therapy



SDS-PAGE or capillary gel electrophoresis





Chromatography





Mass Spectrometry/LC-MS





UV-Vis Spectrometry





ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR





ELISA Assays





Fluorescent Assays





Luminescent Assays





Western blot





Flow Cytometry





Others



Viral Vector



Sanger





qPCR, ddPCR, & RTPCR





ELISA





Electrophoresis





NGS





Mass Spectrometry





Chromatography





Dynamic & Static Light Scattering





Others



Gene Therapy



SDS-PAGE or capillary gel electrophoresis





Chromatography





Mass Spectrometry /LC-MS





UV-Vis Spectrometry





ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR





ELISA Assays





Fluorescent Assays





Luminescent Assays





Western blot





Flow Cytometry





Others



Nanoparticles & Polymers



Dynamic & static light scattering





Laser Diffraction





Fluorescence spectrometry





Others

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market

Intertek Group plc.

Solvias AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

Wyatt Technology Corporation

Precision NanoSystems

Verder

Halo Labs

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Avomeen

Merck KGaA

Cergentis B.V.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

SCIEX

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry , by Grand View Research:

Single-cell Analysis Market - The global single-cell analysis market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2021 to 2028. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market - The global bioanalytical testing services market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Service Market - The global large molecule bioanalytical testing service market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry JamesCorporate Sales Specialist, USAGrand View Research, Inc.Phone: +1-415-349-0058Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/large-molecule-bioanalytical-technologies-market-size-worth-13-9-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301289505.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.