Laredo Taco Company And Raise The Roost: 7-Eleven Doubles Down On Dining With A New Store In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven is debuting Tennessee's first new-build store in the town of Murfreesboro, south of Nashville. The new store will be the very first to feature the beloved convenience retailer's two most popular restaurant concepts—the Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits—under just one roof.

Not only that, but the opening marks the expansion of the convenience retailer's footprint in the state in a big way, and means the creation of new jobs - about 40 full- and part-time employees per location. The Murfreesboro location will be one of many stores opening in the greater Nashville area in 2021—five of which will have one or more on-site restaurants. While 7-Eleven operates more than 40 stores in Tennessee, seven with Laredo Taco Company restaurants, the Murfreesboro store will house the state's first Raise the Roost.

Laredo Taco Company is 7-Eleven's take on authentic Mexican food, and is famous for its authentic tacos, which are served on flour tortillas made fresh every day, and its fresh salsa bar offering a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo. Customers can find specialty tacos and meals that are not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants, such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs.

Raise the Roost, meanwhile, is 7-Eleven's Southern-inspired chicken concept restaurant. Billed as "Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For," Raise the Roost presents a simple menu with made-to-order and grab-and-go options: fried chicken tenders hand-breaded with a proprietary blend of Southern spices, flaky freshly-baked biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings handspun with "made in coop" sauces, chicken sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches.

Both restaurants will be set side-by-side inside the Murfreesboro store, located at 1509 Joe B. Jackson Parkway, with separate ordering counters and shared indoor and outdoor seating.

" Tennessee has a booming economy and some of the fastest-growing cities in the country," said Brad Williams, 7-Eleven senior vice president of corporate operations and restaurant platforms. "This new store concept offers 7-Eleven-style convenience, plus two great restaurant-quality dining options—all in a single stop. As we open more stores in the Nashville area, we plan to exceed Tennesseans' expectations with Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits, Laredo Taco Company, and all the other great products and services found in 7-Eleven stores across the country."

As with all 7-Eleven® stores, the Murfreesboro location will have signature items, such as fresh-brewed coffee, Big Gulp ® and Slurpee ® drinks, and Big Bite ® hot dogs. Customers can also expect hot-to-go and fresh-baked pizza, taquitos, fresh sandwiches and salads, baked-in-store cookies and pastries, and award-winning 7-Select™ private brand products.

To earn and redeem points on almost every item sold, new customers can sign up for the retailer's popular app-based 7Rewards ® loyalty program. Taco and chicken lovers can follow Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to get the scoop on specials like Taco Tuesday, new products, and other promotions.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway ®, Stripes ®, Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee ®, Big Bite ® and Big Gulp ®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards ® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW ® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

