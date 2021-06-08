Lantronix Fox3 Telematics Gateway Drives LACOS Farm Equipment Telemetry

IRVINE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) - Get Report, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced that its Fox3 Series telematics gateway was used in the development of an intelligent farming solution by Germany-based LACOS.

Using the Lantronix FOX3-3G-BLE (#F35HGZFS) telematics gateway enabled the LACOS intelligent farming solution to incorporate remote capture of vehicle movement, location, driver status and other vehicle-related data. It also makes it available on a secure cloud-based management platform. Securely capturing this data gives users control and traceability of tractors, vehicles and other critical farm equipment, greatly improving efficiency for more precise field cultivation.

Click here to see the complete case study.

"The Lantronix Fox3 telematics gateway provides the secure multi-protocol connectivity solution we need for our LACOS telemetry solution for farm machinery," said Stephan Hubrich, managing director of Marketing at LACOS. "Lantronix's Fox3 series telematics gateway delivers a clear competitive advantage over other products on the market."

Challenge: Remotely Control and Track Farm Equipment

With the mission of improving innovation, sustainability, customer satisfaction and employee safety, LACOS had the goal of reinventing how farm equipment is remotely controlled and tracked and how information on daily operations is securely gathered and shared. Its goal was to eliminate paper logbooks by taking management and data sharing online through a secure Web portal. LACOS' clients are farm equipment manufacturers seeking ways to improve operational efficiency for farmers.

Solution: Lantronix FOX3 Series Telematics Gateway

To remotely capture and securely share information about farm equipment operations, LACOS chose Lantronix FOX3 series telematics gateways. The gateways are installed in tractors, vehicles and other farm equipment, and Bluetooth® LE tags are attached to the equipment implements, such as ploughs, spreaders, harvesting and chaff cutting tools. The solution enables the tracking of vehicle movement, location, driver status, gasoline usage and more.

Management and data sharing is accomplished via the client's choice of a secure Web portal, which includes the LACOS portal, the client's private portals or agricultural portals, such as 365farmnet.

Results: A Market-Ready Prototype and Speed to Market

Utilizing the Lantronix FOX3 series telematic gateways gave LACOS a cost-effective solution to help develop its online equipment management and tracking solution.

Benefits included:

Intelligence at the edge with the ability to define logic in the telemetry gateways, which enables faster decisions, eliminates the need to define logic in post-processing and reduces the amount of stored data.

BLE tags, which, when attached to the implements, provide the ability to document the key machine (e.g., tractor) and implement without having to install a telemetry unit on every agriculture device, delivering a significant cost reduction.

The BLE module, which utilizes the BLE tags and provides customer usage data, such as location and time frame used, that enables LACOS to create new applications, including agricultural rental equipment management and inventory improvements.

Management and data sharing, which is accomplished via the client's choice of a secure Web portal and includes the LACOS portal, the client's private portal(s) or agricultural portals, such as 365farmnet.

A solution that helps farmers facilitate more precise farming and increased field cultivation through the use of Web ports that simplify logistics, tracking and data logging while eliminating the need for paper logbooks.

About LACOS

With more than 30 years of intensive experience in the field of software-supported machine control and information processing, LACOS is a global provider of precision farming solutions, including telemetry for farm equipment designed to increase field cultivation efficiency. Driven by innovation, creativity and customer needs, LACOS is devoted to bringing new agricultural technologies to market. For more information, visit https://www.lacos.de/.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware. Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix's solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products as well as the use of our products in the development of LACOS intelligent solutions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

