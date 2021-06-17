Lantronix Drives Development Of Smart Industrial Solutions That Increase Safety And Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) - Get Report, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, is driving the design and development of artificial intelligence-driven solutions, including Guardhat Communicator smart hardhat and Youbiquo augmented reality smart glasses. Guardhat Communicator was among Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2020 .

"Propelled by Lantronix's Artificial Intelligence of Things solutions and engineering services, new technologies utilizing artificial intelligence are bringing safety, efficiency and intelligence to industrial products," said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix. "From smart hardhats to augmented reality glasses, Lantronix is on the frontier of an industrial AIoT revolution."

Worldwide revenues for the artificial intelligence (AI) market, including software, hardware, and services, are forecast to reach $554.3 billion USD in total revenues by 2024 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 percent, according to the latest release of the International Data Corporation ( IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Artificial Intelligence Tracker.

Supporting developers in meeting the demand for artificial intelligence-driven smart industrial solutions, Lantronix products and engineering services help:

Reduce total cost of development

Easily customize capabilities

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Get to production and general availability faster

Deliver a comprehensive, globally certified solution

Case Study: Guardhat Communicator Smart Hardhat Revolutionizes the Safety of Industrial Workers by Connecting Users With Remote Command Centers

Lantronix's IoT wireless connectivity and power management technologies have been integrated into the Guardhat Communicator smart hardhat. The smart communicating hardhat connects workers with a remote command center via sensors, camera and microphones to improve worker safety.

Challenge: Deliver Globally Certified Connected Product

To ensure the safety of industrial workers, the innovative creators of Guardhat re-envisioned the hardhat as a wearable device at the edge of an end-to-end industrial safety system while ensuring security for device, communications and updates.

Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM and Development Kit

To develop its unique smart hardhat, the Guardhat team engaged Lantronix Engineering Services to help design the hardhat and achieve the required performance profile utilizing Lantronix solutions, including:

Lantronix Open-Q™ 626 µSOM, which is based on the APQ8053-Pro SoC (system on chip), to deliver the ideal balance of advanced processing capabilities and power efficiency.

Lantronix's Open-Q™ 626 µSOM Development Kit, a cost-effective, feature-rich, camera-tuned, exposed board platform powered by the Open-Q 626 production-ready µSOM, based on the APQ8053Pro processor. It was used by the Guardhat team to jumpstart the design process and contain development costs.

The Guardhat Communicator takes advantage of roughly 300 pins that the carrier board routes out as interfaces to the SoC, creating a wearable IoT device that includes board support, camera, audio and wireless connectivity.

Results: Guardhat Communicator Smart Hardhat Connects Remote Workers

Guardhat Communicator improves safety by connecting remote workers. It enables remote communication with the wearer, including audio and video calls as well as the ability to push a single button for help.

It monitors the worker's environments and sends warnings and alerts in case of imminent danger, applying wearable technology to overcome hazardous conditions. It provides a real-time, decision-making and data analytics platform that connects industrial workforces through situational awareness.

For more, visit the complete case study.

Case Study: Youbiquo's Powerful, Lightweight Augmented Reality Smart Glasses Improve Speed and Quality of Complex Maintenance and Construction Work

The Lantronix Engineering Services team supported Youbiquo, an Italy-based developer of wearable electronics and IoT devices, in the development of Youbiquo's Talens Holo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses. The glasses improve safety and efficiency of industrial workers.

Challenge: Create Comfortable and Functional Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

To be truly effective, augmented reality smart glasses need to be lightweight and simultaneously bring both the technician's task and computer into the field of vision while also enabling remote communication.

Challenges included incorporating sensors, camera and microphone into the glasses and tying them together with the necessary on-device processing power while enabling wireless connectivity for remote communication. Ensuring security including secure boot and updates was also a challenge.

Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM

To create the Talens Holo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses, the Youbiquo designers chose the Lantronix Lantronix's Open-Q 626 Micro System on Module (µSOM), which is integrated with the Qualcomm® APQ8053-Pro SoC processor from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (QTI). The result delivered the ideal balance of advanced processing power, heat dissipation, wireless connectivity and power efficiency in a small, lightweight form factor for the smart glasses design. Its built-in software solutions include 3D rendering, computer vision and natural language processing.

Results: Smart Glasses Improve Speed and Quality of Complex Work

Utilizing the Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM, Lantronix's engineering team helped Youbiquo's developers jumpstart the design and quickly deliver to market a globally certified solution. The Talens Holo smart glasses give users the ability to use fingerprint authentication to securely log in, easily take photos and record data to remote databases, access important documentation within their fields of vision and remotely conduct video conferences.

See the full case study here.

