Lantronix Announces Expanded Relationship With Insight Enterprises, Now Offering Full Range Of Products

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) - Get Report, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced an expanded relationship with Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, a Fortune 500-ranked provider of digital transformation solutions. Insight, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, focuses on Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions to help clients maximize the value of their technology.

"Insight is an excellent partner for Lantronix," said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix. "With its strength and global reach, Insight will provide exceptional support to our growing customer base for Out-of-Band products and services in Remote Environment Management, delivering business continuity in remote and unmanned sites."

Insight will extend the reach of Lantronix's IoT and Remote Access technologies and services to a worldwide network of clients. Insight clients gain Lantronix's holistic approach to connectivity, which integrates software, hardware, services and application development to empower the design, creation and delivery of innovative solutions.

Lantronix's solutions offered by Insight include software and hardware, including Out-of-Band remote management, device servers, edge computing devices, SaaS software for single-pane-of-glass management and global cellular connectivity. Lantronix's portfolio of solutions addresses each layer of the IoT stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deliver successful OOBM and IoT solutions.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware. Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix's solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

