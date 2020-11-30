Lansinoh Commits To Climate Neutrality By 2030

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansinoh, a global leader in breastfeeding solutions and support, has announced ambitious new targets that address the company's sustainability efforts. Lansinoh has partnered with thought leaders in the field to assess and measure greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), and to develop data-based goals to reduce these emissions over time, with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2030.

Lansinoh has made a substantial investment in corporate sustainability and has committed to a measurement and mitigation approach that is rooted in cutting edge climate science. Lansinoh has set science-based emissions reduction targets across the entire value chain. These commitments align to the Paris agreement, which strives to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. These goals have been evaluated and validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative, a partnership between CDP, the UN Global Compact, WRI, and WWF - all leaders in addressing climate change. Using 2019 as its base year, the company's goals include:

Reduce Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 46% by 2030.

Reduce Scope 3 GHG by 69% per dollar value added by 2030.

In addition, Lansinoh has committed to supporting seven of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, initiating assessments and programs throughout the world to achieve targets that include gender equality, sustainable economic growth, and sustainable consumption and production activities.

"We are committed to making changes that truly have an impact, and I am proud of the leadership role Lansinoh has taken in our industry. As the first breastfeeding company to be approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative, we have made it clear that we are dedicated to actions rooted in meaningful and measurable climate science," said Kevin Vyse-Peacock, CEO of Lansinoh. "For more than 35 years, Lansinoh has been an advocate for infant and maternal health. We have served generations of families and must ensure we continue to do all we can to ensure a healthy future for them. Our targets are ambitious, but achieving climate neutrality by 2030 is the right thing to do, both for our planet and for the generations to come."

To learn more about Lansinoh, its sustainability commitments, and its support of communities around the world, please visit www.Lansinoh.com/Sustainability-Community.

