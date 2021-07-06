Lansing Companies Purchases 1,500 Acres In Reno, NV

RENO, Nev., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest land development firm in the western United States has recently closed on the purchase of over 1,500 acres in the very hot market of Reno, Nevada. Lansing Companies has offices in Reno, Nevada; Racine, Wisconsin; and their main corporate office is located in San Diego, California. They are very well-known for their master-planned communities throughout the Southwestern United States.

Maintaining a positive standing in the real estate development community for 38 years, Lansing Companies prioritizes excellence. The company's most recent acquisition of 1,500 acres located in the North Valley of Reno is intended for a development that will enhance the community. Half of the property is located in the unincorporated Washoe County, zoned for over 3,500 homes, and the other half is located in the City of Reno, zoned for over 1,000 homes and includes zoning for commercial areas as well. The property had been previously owned by a local family for over 80 years.

"The acquisition of the property we call Prado Ranch represents just one more strategic move for our company to expand our development footprint in Northern Nevada. We look forward to working with the city and the county for many years to come in order to provide a mixed-use project with much-needed employment and master-planned residential developments. Since half the land sits in the city of Reno and half is located within Washoe County, we expect to have many options for flexibility of the overall development. We have 860 acres flat land not far from Stead Airport that is an ideal candidate for a major campus type of user. Creating employment opportunities in addition to affordable housing in a well-planned community will be our highest priority."

- Gregory Lansing, CEO Lansing Companies

The Reno region has been one of the country's hottest emerging markets, now recognized globally with the presence of major facilities from household mega companies such as Tesla, Google, Switch, Apple, Walmart, and Amazon to mention just a few. There is tremendous need for housing with so many companies relocating and expanding in the region. Prado Ranch should prove to be a pivotal solution to part of that housing demand as well as local job creation. The Prado Ranch project will be run by Will Roberts with Lansing Companies Reno division.

