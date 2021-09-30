Lankenau Heart Institute, Part Of Main Line Health, First In North America To Sign Long-term Strategic Partnership With Philips Utilizing Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions

September 30, 2021 Unique five-year agreement will help Philadelphia-based health leader integrate and standardize innovative cardiovascular care, helping to deliver on the quadruple aim Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Philadelphia, PA - Royal Philips...

Unique five-year agreement will help Philadelphia-based health leader integrate and standardize innovative cardiovascular care, helping to deliver on the quadruple aim

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Philadelphia, PA - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Lankenau Heart Institute part of Main Line Health , today announced they have entered a five-year strategic partnership focused on integrated cardiovascular solutions. Working together, Philips and Main Line Health will develop an ecosystem of clinically-enabled cardiovascular solutions that will allow Main Line Health to standardize and integrate technology across its network, helping to unlock patient data for better clinical decisions, while optimizing workflows for a better patient and staff experience. In addition, the partnership aims to help Main Line Health drive predictability and consistency in costs, as well as focus on clinical and technical training.

Providing care to the Philadelphia region and its western suburbs, Main Line Health is committed to delivering advanced medicine to treat and cure disease, while also playing an important role in prevention strategies and disease management. At its core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals - Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital. Moreover, Main Line Health conducts clinical research in the latest health care innovations and trains physicians and other health care providers to ensure its staff can provide the best, most advanced care to the communities they serve.

"Through this innovative business model, we will have a technology partner who can help us adopt the solutions that will not only help us drive operational efficiency, they will allow us to expand the type of quality care our patients have come to expect," said Trudy Mazzone, MS, BSRT, (R), System Director, Main Line Health Cardiovascular Services and Co-director, Lankenau Heart Institute.

"By partnering with Philips, we will be able to continue our world-class cardiovascular care system-wide, including fully renovating and installing state-of-the-art Philips equipment to provide advanced cardiovascular and neuro care at Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital," said William Gray, MD, System Chief, Cardiovascular Diseases, Main Line Health and Co-director, Lankenau Heart Institute. "This will allow us to define a strategy for the future, adopting novel technology as it evolves."

This long-term strategic partnership will uniquely focus on integrated cardiovascular solutions. As part of the partnership, a dedicated team of Philips solutions architects will work collaboratively with Main Line Health to understand their challenges and develop technology plans around the cardiovascular service line. These technology plans are tailored to their needs with three objectives in mind: clinical, operational and business model innovation.

Philips brings over a century of experience in healthcare, providing best practices in world class facility planning and design, intelligent technology implementation, data analytics and IT integration, and education management, as well as workflow and performance optimization.

"Healthcare technology is evolving at a rapid rate and partnering with Main Line Health will allow us to understand patient needs and workflows, map them to the right solutions and help them to deliver on the quadruple aim," said Vitor Rocha, Market Leader for Philips North America. "Together we can help them keep pace with technology, allowing them to focus on what is most important: providing high quality care, positive patient outcomes and a superior patient experience for their community."

William Gray has a consulting relationship with Philips.

About Royal PhilipsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum - from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

About Lankenau Heart InstituteThe Lankenau Heart Institute is Main Line Health's premier, comprehensive cardiovascular medicine and surgery program. The Lankenau Heart Institute brings together the clinical expertise of all four Main Line Health acute care hospitals and community cardiology practices to ensure that patients receive a level of quality, service, and experience that is unprecedented in the region. Through the system-wide coordination of services, the Lankenau Heart Institute delivers preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitative cardiovascular services at each of our locations including Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital.

Lankenau Heart Institute continues to be a pioneer in the use of beating-heart techniques and robotic-assisted procedures for coronary artery revascularization, minimally invasive and transcatheter approaches for valve repair and replacement, and complex aortic surgeries. With our growing experience and focus on minimally invasive techniques, Lankenau Heart Institute has expanded participation in clinical trials year over year. Our physicians are frequently invited to participate in clinical/medical device trials, many of these designed to facilitate minimally invasive procedures/approaches.

With a collaborative team of expert consultative cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, electrophysiologists, cardiovascular surgeons and specially trained nurses and technologists, the Lankenau Heart Institute is dedicated to managing and treating patients with heart failure, aortic disease, coronary and peripheral vascular disease, heart rhythm disorders and valve disease. Our team of cardiologists and cardiac specialists provide patients and their families with expert cardiac care, close to home.

About Main Line HealthFounded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease while also playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to keep our community and ourselves well ahead. A team of more than 10,000 employees and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health system.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's recognized facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care and service, including System Magnet® designation, the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect and inclusion and has proudly embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education and research to help our community stay healthy.

